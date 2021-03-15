BetaShares appoints HNW head

BetaShares has appointed Tony Pattison as its head of high net worth groups where he will be responsible for the firm’s activities with private banks, family offices, and the high net worth (HNW) investor space.



Pattison was most recently director of sales at Legg Mason, now Franklin Templeton, and oversaw their HNW channel.



BetaShares’ executive director of capital markets and institutional business, Peter Harper, said: “Globally, the HNW segment has been one of the largest adopters of exchange traded funds [ETFs] due to their liquidity, transparency, delivery on stated outcomes and low costs. We are seeing the same trend in Australia, and BetaShares intends to be at the forefront of this market locally”.



On his appointment, Pattison said he was excited to bring his knowledge and contacts in the HNW space to the firm.



“Astute HNW investors are always looking for cutting-edge strategies and themes to build out their portfolios and using ETFs to achieve these goals is becoming more and more appealing to this client base,” he said.

Pattison would be based in Melbourne and would be joined by two new associate directors of distribution – adviser business, Nathan Lui who was previously at iShares, and Ben Rohrt who was previously at Vanguard. Lui and Rohrt would look after advisers in Victoria, Tasmania, and South Australia.