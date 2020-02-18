Bennelong makes two senior appointments

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Bennelong Funds Management has appointed Doug Stewart in the newly-created role of chief executive in the UK, replacing the chief operating officer (COO) role held by Greg Thomas who will now be chief business officer for Bennelong in Sydney.

Both new appoints would report to Craig Bingham, chief executive of Bennelong Funds Management.

Bennelong and BennBridge were both part of the BFM Group, an investment company that partnered with 12 boutiques globally.

Thomas had helped launch BennBridge in late 2016, and before that was managing director with Visium Asset UK, COO of Gruss Capital, and spent two years with Copenhagen Capital.

“Greg’s achievements in helping establish BennBridge in London, and introducing our boutique partnership model to a new market, have been tremendous – particularly at a time of significant business and economic uncertainty in the UK,” Bingham said.

“In his new role in Australia, he will work closely with me to help Bennelong achieve its strategic and financial goals as we move into the next phase of our growth.”

Stewart joined BennBridge from OppenheimerFunds, where he was chief executive and head of Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) for their European business from 2016.

During his three-year tenure, he was responsible for the group’s international expansion into EMEA, including setting up the London office, building the team and an operating model.

“He [Stewart] has a proven track record in building asset management businesses, understands the long-term characteristics and requirements of the multi-boutique model and is the perfect leader for BennBridge as it embarks on its next period of development, including expansion into Europe,” Bingham said.