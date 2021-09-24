Australian Ethical launches ethical multi-asset fund

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Australian Ethical has launched an ethical multi-asset high growth fund which will be open to all retail, wholesale, institutional investors through managed funds, and as an investment option for its superannuation members.

The wealth management company said it would allow everyday Australians to access illiquid assets historically only available to wealthy investors with 20% of the asset allocation providing exposure to alternative assets like private equity, venture capital and infrastructure.

Australian Ethical said the alternative assets would offer better returns and greater diversification and would be achieved by extending available investment opportunities into emerging sectors and companies at different stages of maturity.

The fund would provide exposure to unlisted property holdings and invest in climate technologies, renewable energies, medtech and biotech.

Australian Ethical’s chief executive, John McMurdo, said: “We’re excited to be offering a 100 per cent ethical multi-asset high growth fund, giving everyday Australians the chance to put their money towards some world-changing industries”.

“The launch of this fund builds on our visionary roots and pushes the envelope of ethical investing in Australia by connecting everyday investors with transformational projects”.