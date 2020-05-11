Aus Unity appoints healthcare portfolio manager

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Australian Unity has appointed Victor Windeyer to lead the development of a new healthcare investment initiative in its funds management business.

Windeyer joined from an advisory role at QIC Private Capital where he originated and developed QIC Global Infrastructure’s first major investment in the healthcare sector.

Before that, he spent eight years at Citigroup where he led the Australian healthcare equities research team.

He was also general manager and chief operating officer at listed medical device company Sunshine Heart, as well as held senior roles at Ventracor, Vision Systems and Cochlear.

The new initiative would strategically invest capital with the long-term objective of addressing key issues that faced Australia’s health and ageing sectors, including ageing population, chronic diseases, technology advances and social infrastructure.

Geraldine Barlow, Executive General Manager of Australian Unity – Investments, said Windeyer’s 25 years’ experience in the healthcare industry gave him a unique blend of healthcare and financial expertise.

“His deep knowledge and extensive global network will be particularly beneficial in combination with Australian Unity’s unique footprint in the health, aged care and retirement as we seek to grow our investment footprint in Australia’s healthcare sector,” Barlow said.