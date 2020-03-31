Atlas Advisors adds two Macquarie directors

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Atlas Advisors Australia has added two former executive directors from Macquarie Group, Arthur Porter and Craig Swanger.

Porter joined as executive director real estate and Swanger as head of advisory board financial products.

Porter spent 14 years at Macquarie Group, where he formed and led the United States Real Estate Structured Finance Group.

He had further specialised in the financial structuring of real estate projects of the past 12 years as head of FACS Real Estate Finance and Consulting Services.

Swanger was global chief investment officer – banking and financial services, responsible for US$10 Billion in property, infrastructure and alternative investment funds spanning 14 countries with a team of 120 worldwide from 2009 to 2013.

After leaving Macquarie, Swanger continued to advise and invest in private equity and property projects in Australia, the US and Asia.

He was also a non-executive director of an Australian bank, two early stage technology companies, and advises several investment funds and family offices on global investment strategies.

Atlas’ head of venture Capital Geoff Waring had also joined the investment committee of university-baked investment fund Uniseed.