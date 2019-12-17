ANZ NZ appoints new CEO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The ANZ Bank New Zealand board has appointed Antonia Watson as its chief executive and director and will be the first woman to lead the organisation.

In an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the bank said Watson had been the acting CEO since May and would now also sit on ANZ Banking Group’s executive committee and would have responsibilities for the pacific.

Watson joined ANZ NZ in 2009 as financial controller before becoming chief financial officer in 2012. In 2017 she was appointed managing director for its retail and business banking arm.

Ben Kelleher would continue as acting managing director retail and business banking.