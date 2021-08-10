ANZ appoints CFO

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

ANZ has appointed Farhan Faruqui as chief financial officer (CFO), responsible for all aspects of finance, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations.

He would report to chief executive, Shayne Elliott, and remain a member of group executive committee.

Faruqui would be based in Melbourne and commence the role from October, subject to meeting regulatory requirements.

He would succeed Shane Buggle who would retire from the role after 25 years with the big four bank.

Faruqui was currently group executive international, where he was responsible for ANZ’s institutional business in 19 markets across Asia, Europe, Middle East and America.

Before ANZ, he worked for Citigroup where he held senior roles which included Citi’s corporate and investment bank in Asia Pacific as well as its global loans and capital markets business in the region.

Elliott said: “After a comprehensive global search, I’m pleased to be able to appoint one of our most experienced executives with a long history of delivering outstanding results in highly-complex environments to this important leadership position”.