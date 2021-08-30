Antares appoints PM

By Chris Dastoor

31 August 2021

INDUSTRY NEWS

Antares Fixed Income, part of MLC Asset Management, has appointed Gillian Wilson as portfolio manager, commencing from 13 September, 2021.

Wilson joined from Dimensional Fund Advisors, where she has worked since 2008, responsible for overseeing the management of the Australian fixed income desk with $8 billion in funds under management.

Prior to Dimensional, she spent five years at Macquarie Group in funds management. 

Mark Kiely, head of Antares Fixed Income, said: “[Wilson] brings deep, hands-on fixed income portfolio management experience and will make a strong contribution to managing Antares Fixed Income’s existing portfolios as well as building the Antares’ institutional and retail client investment solutions”.

Jonathan Armitage, MLC Asset Management chief investment officer, said this latest appointment highlighted how the business continued to focus on bringing on board high calibre talent.

“Antares Fixed income is a dedicated fixed income asset management business managing $29 billion on behalf of investors (as at 30 August, 2021) and is an important investment capability within MLC Asset Management,” Armitage said.




