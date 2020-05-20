AMP launches sustainable managed portfolio

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP has launched its MyNorth Sustainable Managed Portfolio to provide advisers and clients with a values-based investment option based on a responsible and sustainable framework.

The portfolio would be managed by Pendal’s multi-asset team in partnership with the AMP’s research team and the portfolio’s framework was based on three principles of:

Transitioning to a low carbon economy – a measured but meaningful approach to structural change;

Avoiding strategic investments in thermal coal, tobacco, gambling, pornography and controversial weapons – avoiding harm; and

Encouraging sustainable social and environment outcomes for the community – driving positive change through capital.

Commenting, AMP director for wrap product, Shaune Egan said there was strong demand from AMP’s clients for sustainable and ethics driven investment options.

“[There is] research showing that over half of Australia’s population are considering making ethical and responsible investments in the next five years,” he said.

“Nine out of 10 Australians also believe it’s important that their financial institution invests responsibly and ethically across the board.”