AMP Capital makes seven leadership appointments

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP Capital has made seven appointments to its leadership team to strengthen the global focus of the business and to drive its next phase of growth.

The appointments were:

Patrick Trears has been appointed global head of infrastructure debt, based in the US. Trears, who is currently head of infrastructure debt in the US, will succeed Andrew Jones, who will leave AMP Capital;

Tim Smith has been appointed head of international distribution and is currently head of American and European distribution;

Current head of finance, Aideen O’Donovan has been appointed chief financial officer, replacing Adrian Williams, who is stepping down from his role as the acting chief financial officer and chief operating officer (COO) for personal reasons;

Simon Joiner has been appointed chief operating officer, picking up Adrian Williams’ COO duties. Joiner is currently COO in the North West region and will expand his remit. Williams will take on the role of global transition manager to oversee the separation of the functions until the end of the year;

Simon Ellis, who is currently partner, infrastructure equity has been appointed as head of Americas. Partners infrastructure equity, Matt Evans and Ruben Bhagobati have been appointed co-heads of Europe; and

With Madeleine Mac Mahon’s decision to resign after 12 years with the business, Lisa Hurley and Lauren Crystal, currently people and culture business partners, have been appointed co-heads of people and culture.

Also, Carmel Hourigan who has spent five years building the real estate business has resigned to take up a role at Charter Hall. AMP Capital has started to look for a replacement.

AMP Capital chief executive, Boe Pahari, said: “We are drawing on the talents within our business and seeking to bring a diversity of views to the leadership group.

“This group will develop and execute AMP Capital’s new strategy. I’m excited by what we will achieve together, as we continue to export our investment excellence to a global market, particularly in real assets.”