AMP Capital adds to Community Infrastructure Fund

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP Capital has made three appointments to the Community Infrastructure Fund (CommIF) with Odette Linnett as investment director, Carolyn van Leuven as senior advisor, and Mathew Pirotta as associate.

Linnett would take on asset management responsibilities for several CommIF assets including Victorian Schools, Darwin Convention Centre and NSW Schools II.

Linnett started her career at the Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance and had over 13 years’ corporate finance experience and was an investments director at Deloitte Asia Pacific before joining CommIF.

Van Leuven was an experienced senior executive and board director/trustee, a former major commercial law firm partner and was previously deputy chief executive for the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Corrections in New Zealand.

She would join the boards of Auckland South Corrections Facility and New Zealand Hospital Car Parks.

Pirotta had been promoted within AMP Capital to an Associate with CommIF, after being with the company for more than six years, most recently in AMP Capital’s finance team.

He had spent most of his career working on infrastructure and real estate within the funds management industry.

Pirotta had already commenced with the team, van Leuven would start this month and Linnett would commence in late August.

Michael Bessell, AMP Capital Infrastructure equity co-head for Australia and New Zealand, said the appointments bolstered the AMP Capital team managing CommIF.

“These three new additions to CommIF will further enhance the strong and experienced AMP Capital team managing the fund,” Bessell said.

“We now have 18 professionals dedicated to CommIF, supported by a number of other team members across the business, and the fund continues to perform strongly for our investors.

“The new appointments demonstrate that AMP Capital continues to attract highly-experienced and talented people.”