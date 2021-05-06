AMP advice transformation program director exits

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

AMP advice transformation program director, Jill Hopkins, has departed the company and the company will go through the process of finding a replacement.

Money Management understands that Hopkins had reached her six-month probation on a 12-month contract and the company chose not to retain her.

Hopkins joined the company in November 2020, and had spent five years at CBA as program director of the Future Advice Model and CFP Supervision and Monitoring programs.

She had also held program director and project manager roles at Westpac, Citi, Macquarie Group, Bankers Trust and PwC.

AMP confirmed to Money Management that she had left the company last week.