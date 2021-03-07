Alphinity appoints client PM

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Boutique global equities fund manager Alphinity Investment Management has appointed Elfreda Jonker as client portfolio manager to its Sydney-based team.

She had joined from Talaria Asset Management where she was director of business development.

Jonker had over two decades of financial markets and corporate experience to the firm, which included more than 13 years at Deutsche Bank, where she served as head of equity sales for the bank’s South African business.

Before that, she spent two years working for Goldman Sachs in New York, where she was a project manager for interest rate, foreign exchange and credit derivatives products.

She had also spent three years at Deloitte, in South Africa and Chicago, where she worked in the firm’s audit division.

Johan Carlberg, Alphinity principal and chief executive, said Jonker would serve as an important link between Alphinity’s investment and distribution teams.

“Her role involves creating investment content for client marketing, representing our award-winning investment experts and working with Fidante to manage retail client relationships,” Carlberg said.

Jonker’s appointment followed that of Jessica Cairns to the newly-created role of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability manager at Alphinity.