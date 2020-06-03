Allianz Retire Plus appoints non-executive director

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Allianz Retire Plus has appointed Sally Evans as independent non-executive director to the board.

She had over 30 years’ experience across investment and wealth management, as well as healthcare operations.

Her non-executive director experience covered private, social enterprise and government advisory boards, and she had board committee experience on areas of risk, audit and remuneration.

She was also a non-executive director on the boards of Healius, Rest and Oceania Healthcare; and was an advisory group member of EveryAge Counts, and the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission.

Evans’ senior executive roles included head of retirement at AMP, investment director at Aged Care AMP Capital, investment manager at Aged Care Westpac, and Asia Pacific healthcare director Compass Group.

David Plumb, Allianz Retire Plus chairman, said Evans’ leadership and significant experience working in the retirement, ageing and healthcare sectors would enhance the expertise of the board.

“Sally possesses a deep understanding of our operating environment, spanning the breadth of challenges that come with retirement,” Plumb said.

“Her strong commercial acumen and proven track record in delivering sustainable financial and social outcomes will be of tremendous benefit to Allianz Retire Plus, as the business enters its next stage of growth.”