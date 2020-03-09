Actuaries appoint new president

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

KPMG actuarial and financial risk planner, Hoa Bui, has been appointed president of the Actuaries Institute for 2020 and would focus on giving young actuaries a voice in the profession.

In her presidential address, Bui said more than half the institute’s members are under 35 years old.

“Engaging young members of the Institute, harnessing their energy and their knowledge, will help bring about faster change to benefit society and the profession,” Bui said.

The environment, climate change, digital and data sectors would also be growth areas for the actuaries in the coming year.

Almost a third of the institutes members worked in analytics, which played a role in businesses and governments when it came to formulating public policy.

“The Institute’s expertise is routinely sought by policymakers, both here and overseas,” Bui said.

“As a profession we have a role to help our society deal with emerging risks such as climate change and mental health.

“Actuaries have tremendous skill in the design, explanation and interpretation of data and can harness its power.”

Bui emigrated from Vietnam from her family when she was 18 and was the first Asian-born and seventh female president of the Actuaries Institute.