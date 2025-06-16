 
UK fund manager sees Australia as ‘natural growth market’

16 June 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
UK-based fund manager Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) has appointed a head of regional sales as it embarks on a multiyear plan to expand its presence in Australia.

Kevin Haran joins from Affiliated Managers Group where he has spent seven years as its managing director and head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand. He has also held distribution roles at Natixis Investment Managers, Macquarie Investment Management, and Colonial First State. 

Based in Sydney, his role at RLAM will be to expand its international footprint with Australia seen as a “key step” in its global growth ambitions.

This will include establishing an on-the-ground presence, deepening relationships with existing institutional clients, and leading business development efforts across superannuation funds, platforms and consultants. 

The fund manager, which has around $354 billion in assets under management as of December 2024, is keen to enact a multiyear plan to expand its client base in international markets. This is likely to include further hires in addition to Haran to boost its resources. 

“Australia is a natural growth market, given the strong cultural and regulatory alignment with the UK, an existing client base and the relevance to Australian institutions of Royal London Asset Management’s heritage as a retirement and investment mutual,” the firm said.

Phil Reid, head of sales at RLAM, said: “Kevin brings exactly the right mix of experience, relationships and entrepreneurial energy to lead our growth in Australia. His appointment is a major step forward in our ambition to bring Royal London Asset Management’s distinctive investment approach and client-focused culture to a broader global audience.”

Haran added: “I am thrilled to be joining Royal London Asset Management at such a pivotal time in its international growth journey. As a mutual, it is uniquely positioned to put clients at the centre of everything it does, with the ability to take a truly long-term perspective. I look forward to deepening our relationships and bringing the breadth and depth of our investment strategies to the region.”

Last year, the firm lost several members of its investment team as global equities manager Peter Rutter set up his own firm called Life Cycle Investment Partners, backed by Australia’s Pinnacle Investment Management.
 

