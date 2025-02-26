 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Selfwealth switch-up as platform commits to rival bidder

Selfwealth switch-up as platform commits to rival bidder

selfwealth Bell Financial Group M&A

26 February 2025
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Trading platform Selfwealth has announced it will progress plans with Svava after Bell Financial declined to make a counterproposal against the higher bid.

Last week, it was announced that Selfwealth had commenced into a scheme of arrangement with Bell Financial Group. However, the firm said it was still “actively engaging” with Svava as the firm had made a superior proposal.

On 24 February, it was then announced Svava had offered a binding proposal to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Selfwealth for $0.28 cash per share by way of a scheme of arrangement. The announcement said that Bell had until 5pm on 26 February to make a counterproposal.

Related News:

In an ASX announcement on 26 February, Bell Financial said it had advised Selfwealth that it would not be making a counterproposal to the binding Svava proposal earlier this week.

Bell said: “Our proposal to acquire Selfwealth by way of a scheme of arrangement at $0.25 cents per share followed a comprehensive due diligence process in which Bell identified strategic merit at our assessed valuation of Selfwealth.

View all

“The decision not to make a counterproposal was made with consideration to our assessed valuation of Selfwealth, the risks associated with an anticipated lower interest rate cycle, current market conditions and the competitive landscape.”

As a result of Bell’s decision not to up its bid, Selfwealth has now said its intention to execute a scheme implementation deed with Svava instead.

“Accordingly, under the Bell scheme implementation deed, Selfwealth is now permitted to further progress the Svava proposal. Selfwealth intends to enter into a scheme implementation deed with Svava to implement the Svava proposal as soon as practicable,” it said.

Selfwealth said that it will continue to provide relevant updates to shareholders in respect of the Svava deal.

Svava first made a non-binding indicative proposal at the beginning of this month. The firm operates wealth management platforms through its Syfe brand in Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Previously on 25 November, Selfwealth said it had entered into a scheme implementation deed with Bell, following its $0.25 per share proposal. Bell initially announced a $0.22 per share proposal, but this was later raised in light of the Svava deal.

Selfwealth also received a third bid from AxiCorp Financial Services in the past, but this was rejected as it was for $0.23 cash per share.

Read more about:
selfwealth
Bell Financial Group
M&A

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
26 February 2025
Morningstar ups Platinum outflows forecast post co-CIO exits

The exit of co-CIOs Andrew Clifford and Clay Smolinski from Platinum has highlighted key person risk, with Morningstar raising its outflow forecast to 33 per cent of FUM per annum in response.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
25 February 2025
Platinum makes major investment team shake-up

Platinum Asset Management has announced co-chief investment officers Andrew Clifford and Clay Smolinski are to step down from their roles.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
25 February 2025
Major ASIC report warns of future private credit failures

ASIC has warned Australian retail investors there “will be product failures” in the private credit space as the assets are untested for a large-scale stress event, but has stopped short of discouraging retail participation.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
25 February 2025
PIMCO to welcome new head of Australia

The fund manager has confirmed the departure of its local managing director and Australian head Rob Mead, naming two successors to take up his position.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
3 weeks 2 days ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
3 weeks 6 days ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
2 months 4 weeks ago
ASIC acts on Qld adviser after $1.8m fraud

ASIC has taken action against a Queensland adviser who was sentenced last May for misappropriating $1.8 million from his clients....

2 weeks 5 days ago
AMP launches digital advice solution

AMP is to launch a digital advice service to provide retirement advice to members of its AMP Super Fund, in partnership with Bravura Solutions. ...

2 weeks 5 days ago
Insignia exec takes leadership role at MUFG Retirement Solutions

A former Insignia Financial C-suite exec has taken on a leadership role at MUFG Retirement Solutions as it announces chief executive Dee McGrath will depart after six yea...

2 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI Second Close
32.68 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom Lot 21 Chellaston Road Munno Para West SA 5115 Australia
31.78 3 y p.a(%)
3
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
31.36 3 y p.a(%)
4
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
30.80 3 y p.a(%)
5
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
28.31 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA