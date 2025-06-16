Quinbrook’s Australia head promoted to global role

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has promoted its Australian head to the role of chief executive of the global investment manager.

In a series of appointments by the firm, Brian Restall will transition to chief executive by the end of 2025.

He has worked at Quinbrook since its foundation in 2015 and is currently its managing director and regional leader for Australia. Prior to this, he was the chief executive of renewable energy company Cape Byron Power in Queensland, which was Quinbrook’s first portfolio company.

“Brian will assume overall leadership responsibility for the management of all Quinbrook regional teams based in North America, Europe and Australia.”

This is a newly-created leadership role for the firm as global leadership was previously spread between its two co-founders David Scaysbrook and Rory Quinlan.

As well as Restall’s promotion, Giulia Siccardo has been appointed as managing director and regional leader for Quinbrook’s North American division, joining from the US Department of Energy in Washington.

“Giulia oversaw the deployment of tens of billions of dollars in investments, building a portfolio of energy infrastructure projects spanning design, engineering, construction and delivery. She also led the development of the National Security Council’s energy supply chain strategy.”

She will replace John Lucas who has held the position since February 2022.

David Scaysbrook, co-founder and managing partner at Quinbrook, said: “As Quinbrook grows, we have been working to establish a leadership structure that further empowers our people to lead our firm into its second decade and beyond. As co-founders, Rory [Quinlan] and I are proud of what we’ve built together since establishing the firm in 2015.

“We believe this new leadership structure equips Quinbrook with exceptionally talented leaders as we continue our journey as a value-add specialist in the energy transition.”

Last month, the firm announced its managing director of APAC, Rob Kerr, would be leaving the firm after eight years in July. In his place, the firm appointed Ryan Gordon who joined from 18 years at institutional manager QIC where, most recently, he served as managing director for clients and business development.

It has appointed Jonathan Borland as senior director for relationships and fundraising, Europe and the Nordics, who joined after six years at infrastructure asset manager DWS Infrastructure.

Quinbrook is a specialist investment manager focused on infrastructure in the UK, US and Australia.

