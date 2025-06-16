 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Quinbrook’s Australia head promoted to global role
 

Quinbrook’s Australia head promoted to global role

hires/appointments/infrastructure/alternative/

16 June 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has promoted its Australian head to the role of chief executive of the global investment manager. 

In a series of appointments by the firm, Brian Restall will transition to chief executive by the end of 2025. 

He has worked at Quinbrook since its foundation in 2015 and is currently its managing director and regional leader for Australia. Prior to this, he was the chief executive of renewable energy company Cape Byron Power in Queensland, which was Quinbrook’s first portfolio company.

Related News:

“Brian will assume overall leadership responsibility for the management of all Quinbrook regional teams based in North America, Europe and Australia.”

This is a newly-created leadership role for the firm as global leadership was previously spread between its two co-founders David Scaysbrook and Rory Quinlan.

View all

As well as Restall’s promotion, Giulia Siccardo has been appointed as managing director and regional leader for Quinbrook’s North American division, joining from the US Department of Energy in Washington.

“Giulia oversaw the deployment of tens of billions of dollars in investments, building a portfolio of energy infrastructure projects spanning design, engineering, construction and delivery. She also led the development of the National Security Council’s energy supply chain strategy.”

She will replace John Lucas who has held the position since February 2022.  

David Scaysbrook, co-founder and managing partner at Quinbrook, said: “As Quinbrook grows, we have been working to establish a leadership structure that further empowers our people to lead our firm into its second decade and beyond. As co-founders, Rory [Quinlan] and I are proud of what we’ve built together since establishing the firm in 2015. 

“We believe this new leadership structure equips Quinbrook with exceptionally talented leaders as we continue our journey as a value-add specialist in the energy transition.”

Last month, the firm announced its managing director of APAC, Rob Kerr, would be leaving the firm after eight years in July. In his place, the firm appointed Ryan Gordon who joined from 18 years at institutional manager QIC where, most recently, he served as managing director for clients and business development. 

It has appointed Jonathan Borland as senior director for relationships and fundraising, Europe and the Nordics, who joined after six years at infrastructure asset manager DWS Infrastructure. 

Quinbrook is a specialist investment manager focused on infrastructure in the UK, US and Australia.
 

Read more about:
hires
appointments
infrastructure
alternative

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
‘Wise up or lose out’ as clients demand alts expertise

Wealth managers who lack expertise in alternatives could find themselves at risk of losing clients, according to iCapital, with a shift towards evergreen funds already at play in their asset allocations.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Private equity funds ‘lift their game’ to attract wealth managers

The development of semi-liquid private equity funds is providing an easier way for wealth managers to access the asset class, according to a panel, while firms are substantially improving their valuation processes.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
GDG appoints Evidentia’s Smith to board

Generation Development Group has appointed former Evidentia chief executive Peter Smith as an executive director.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Equity Trustees slapped with multiple ASIC infringement notices

Equity Trustees has paid three infringement notices issued by ASIC in which the corporate regulator alleged it made misleading statement about investments in a sustainable bond fund.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
4 months 2 weeks ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
4 months 3 weeks ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
6 months 3 weeks ago
Big 4 bank bids farewell to financial advice industry

Commonwealth Bank has formally dropped to zero advisers following LGT Crestone’s acquisition of its advice arm – some six years on from the Hayne royal commission. ...

2 weeks 1 day ago
ASIC cancels AFSL and permanently bans its responsible manager

ASIC has cancelled the AFSL of an advice firm associated with Shield and First Guardian collapses, and permanently banned its responsible manager. ...

1 week ago
Former NSW adviser banned over cryptocurrency scam investment

ASIC has banned a former NSW adviser from providing advice for 10 years for investing at least $14.8 million into a cryptocurrency-based scam. ...

1 week 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
92.15 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
53.24 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
43.15 3 y p.a(%)
4
DomaCom Shoreline North Coogee
36.26 3 y p.a(%)
5
GAM LSA Private Shares AU I
35.87 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA