 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Fund managers seek offshore flows with Cayman offerings
 

Fund managers seek offshore flows with Cayman offerings

law/regal/Regal-Partners-Limited/L1-Capital/offshore/

16 June 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Australian fund managers are actively seeking to launch Cayman versions of their funds, according to a lawyer, as they seek to maximise assets from overseas investors.

These Cayman vehicles, structured as limited liability companies, are a common and tax-efficient way for offshore investors to access a fund irrespective of their jurisdiction. The familiarity of the Cayman structure is an attractive option for international investors who may be unable to access Australian unit trusts.  

The LLC structure is set up as a company, making it more similar to a corporate collective investment vehicle (CCIV) than a unit trust.

Related News:

Speaking to Money Management, Barbara Vrettos, senior associate at Cowell Clarke, said she has noticed a “fair bit of uptick” in funds seeking these options. They are particularly popular for equity strategies which are liquid and cheaper than maintaining a fund in Australia. 

“We are seeing a fair bit of uptick in that area. We’ve seen fund managers here, where they’ve got a few funds which are going well. There’s a solid formula, and now they want to get additional capital from sophisticated wholesale investors. But those investors don’t want an Australian unit trust so they set up a fund doing the same thing but in a Cayman form,” she said.

View all

“It’s attractive if you can get a good chunk of money from overseas for a fund you are already managing, and the administration costs are lower. It’s a game changer.”

Later this month, Regal Partners will launch its latest Cayman vehicle, having already launched Cayman versions of the Regal Partners Private Fund,  Regal Resources Long Short Fund, Regal Tasman Market Neutral and the Regal Atlantic Absolute Return Fund.

Rebecca Fesq, head of client business and strategic partnerships at Regal Partners, told Money Management that the firm launched its first Cayman vehicle in 2005 and also has investment vehicles in Singapore and Delaware, US. 

“The set up, infrastructure, initial and ongoing costs of Cayman vehicles, including the resourcing required to raise capital, may be prohibitive for new managers; however, if an investment manager is seeking to raise capital offshore, then an Australian unit trust will typically be unsuitable. 

“We anticipate there will be further offshore vehicles launched as global investors continue to seek access to a range of alternative investment strategies managed across the group.”

Meanwhile, L1 Capital has a Cayman version of its Long Short Fund for overseas investors, and the firm told Money Management that it would “consider launching more in this format if it identified appropriate client demand”. 

Commenting further on the technicalities of setting up an offshore Cayman vehicle, Vrettos said the hardest part was working with offshore service providers. She said there is also a preference for a firm to have a local director who is familiar with the Cayman regulatory landscape and be a conduit with these local service providers. 

Governance considerations of an LLC also mean directors must sit on the board of the company who must be different from its investment managers to maintain independence. 

“Overseas service providers are a pain point as getting all the information we need can be difficult with the time difference and ensuring they are sticking to the timeline is essential.”

Asked how long it can take to set up a fund, Vrettos said this can “be as long as a piece of string” depending on a range of factors.

“It depends on external parties. You can set it up in two months if you have an easily replicable strategy and all your service providers in place. That would be an ambitious timeline. If you have any complications though, that can easily blow out. It also depends how much interest they have already and how much they need to tailor the documents to attract people in those jurisdictions.”

Other considerations for fund managers going down this route include contractual arrangements, formation costs, fund and share structure, governance, custodial arrangements, and privacy positions. 
 

Read more about:
law
regal
Regal Partners Limited
L1 Capital
offshore

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
‘Wise up or lose out’ as clients demand alts expertise

Wealth managers who lack expertise in alternatives could find themselves at risk of losing clients, according to iCapital, with a shift towards evergreen funds already at play in their asset allocations.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Private equity funds ‘lift their game’ to attract wealth managers

The development of semi-liquid private equity funds is providing an easier way for wealth managers to access the asset class, according to a panel, while firms are substantially improving their valuation processes.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
GDG appoints Evidentia’s Smith to board

Generation Development Group has appointed former Evidentia chief executive Peter Smith as an executive director.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Equity Trustees slapped with multiple ASIC infringement notices

Equity Trustees has paid three infringement notices issued by ASIC in which the corporate regulator alleged it made misleading statement about investments in a sustainable bond fund.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
4 months 2 weeks ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
4 months 3 weeks ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
6 months 3 weeks ago
Big 4 bank bids farewell to financial advice industry

Commonwealth Bank has formally dropped to zero advisers following LGT Crestone’s acquisition of its advice arm – some six years on from the Hayne royal commission. ...

2 weeks 1 day ago
ASIC cancels AFSL and permanently bans its responsible manager

ASIC has cancelled the AFSL of an advice firm associated with Shield and First Guardian collapses, and permanently banned its responsible manager. ...

1 week ago
Former NSW adviser banned over cryptocurrency scam investment

ASIC has banned a former NSW adviser from providing advice for 10 years for investing at least $14.8 million into a cryptocurrency-based scam. ...

1 week 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
92.15 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
53.24 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
43.15 3 y p.a(%)
4
DomaCom Shoreline North Coogee
36.26 3 y p.a(%)
5
GAM LSA Private Shares AU I
35.87 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA