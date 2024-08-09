Federated Hermes makes Aussie distribution hire

Federated Hermes has expanded its Australian and APAC distribution team.

It has appointed Elizabeth White as associate director of business development, Australia. She joins from Credit Suisse Private Bank where she worked as an investment adviser and previously spent six years at First Sentier Investors as the head of institutional sales and client service.

She also spent three years in Hong Kong as the head of distribution at a global equities investment manager.

In the newly created role of associate director of business development, she will be based in Sydney and be responsible for the alignment and distribution of Federated Hermes’ products to meet the needs of wholesale, private bank and family office clients across the region.

She will report to Gary Horton, head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand.

Horton said: “Our Australia business has enjoyed strong growth over the past three years as we have successfully identified the Federated Hermes strategies that are best suited to local institutional investors – helping us to win a growing number of mandates.

“Elizabeth’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the Australian market make her an invaluable addition to the team. I look forward to working closely with her as we further strengthen demand and support for our thriving local client base.”

There have been numerous distribution appointments since the start of the year in the fund management space.

Prime Value appointed Mark Jordan as head of distribution, who joined from Magellan Financial Group, and a distribution director in Julia Desimone. Desimone was previously the state manager for Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia of Investors Mutual.

Janus Henderson appointed a retail sales director from T. Rowe Price in Adam Cassidy, and Craig McDonald to the newly created role of head of retail research for Australia. This will see him be responsible for managing Janus Henderson’s relationship with key decision-makers across partnered research houses, as well as managing and overseeing the firm’s New Zealand distribution efforts in the intermediary channel.

Finally, PineBridge Investments appointed Nicolas Kopitsis as the head of intermediary distribution for the APAC and EMEA regions.

