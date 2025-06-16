 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Funds management
  4. Cash and fixed income ETF flows triple in May
 

Cash and fixed income ETF flows triple in May

BetaShares/fixed-income/ETFs/international-equities/

16 June 2025
 | By Laura Dew |
Funds management
image
image image
expand image

Flows into cash and fixed income ETFs soared in May, according to Betashares, experiencing threefold growth from the previous month. 

According to the firm’s monthly ETF report, cash and fixed income ETFs saw inflows of $1.3 billion in May. This compared to just $366 million in April. 

Breaking it down, $761 million of this went into Australian bonds, $307 million went into global bonds, and $233 million went into cash.

Related News:

Half of the top 10 inflows were into bond ETFs, with Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index (Hedged) seeing the largest flows at $306 million. The strong flows were double those of the second-largest flows of $152 million which went into Betashares Australian High Interest Cash ETF.

Three Betashares ETFs rounded out the fixed income exposure at Betashares Australian Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF ($87 million), Betashares Australian Composite Bond ETF ($85.9 million), and Betashares Australian Bond Senior Floating Rate Bond ETF ($84.2 million). 

View all

The flows vastly outpaced those into international and Australian equity ETFs which both experienced inflows of less than $1 billion during the month. International equities gained $929 million and Australian equities gained $752 million compared to $2 billion and $1.6 billion respectively in April. 

Ethical international equity ETFs were particularly badly affected by outflows, losing $217 million across the Betashares Global Sustainability Leaders and Betashares Global Sustainability Leaders (Currency Hedged) ETFs.

Overall net inflows for the month across the industry were $3.8 billion which pushed total funds under management to $273.7 billion. 

Speaking to Money Management last month, JPMAM’s global head of ETFs, Travis Spence, said he could foresee a boom in fixed income ETFs, especially those in the active space. 

“One of the areas we are seeing particular interest from institutional investors is in fixed income which is traditionally an active asset class that can be difficult to access. They don’t always trade on a daily basis, so ETFs offered via the secondary market offer an extra layer of liquidity and that’s an additional benefit. That will be an area of growth going forward.”

Earlier this year, Betashares launched a range of three corporate bond ETFs to offer investors a defined income with diversification and transparency. The Betashares Defined Income Bond ETF range consists of three fixed income ETFs offering attractive income and a defined maturity date and investing in a portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds that mature in either 2028, 2029, and 2030.

 

Read more about:
BetaShares
fixed income
ETFs
international equities

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Funds management
‘Wise up or lose out’ as clients demand alts expertise

Wealth managers who lack expertise in alternatives could find themselves at risk of losing clients, according to iCapital, with a shift towards evergreen funds already at play in their asset allocations.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Private equity funds ‘lift their game’ to attract wealth managers

The development of semi-liquid private equity funds is providing an easier way for wealth managers to access the asset class, according to a panel, while firms are substantially improving their valuation processes.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
GDG appoints Evidentia’s Smith to board

Generation Development Group has appointed former Evidentia chief executive Peter Smith as an executive director.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Funds management
Equity Trustees slapped with multiple ASIC infringement notices

Equity Trustees has paid three infringement notices issued by ASIC in which the corporate regulator alleged it made misleading statement about investments in a sustainable bond fund.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
4 months 2 weeks ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
4 months 3 weeks ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
6 months 3 weeks ago
Big 4 bank bids farewell to financial advice industry

Commonwealth Bank has formally dropped to zero advisers following LGT Crestone’s acquisition of its advice arm – some six years on from the Hayne royal commission. ...

2 weeks 1 day ago
ASIC cancels AFSL and permanently bans its responsible manager

ASIC has cancelled the AFSL of an advice firm associated with Shield and First Guardian collapses, and permanently banned its responsible manager. ...

1 week ago
Former NSW adviser banned over cryptocurrency scam investment

ASIC has banned a former NSW adviser from providing advice for 10 years for investing at least $14.8 million into a cryptocurrency-based scam. ...

1 week 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
92.15 3 y p.a(%)
2
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
53.24 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
43.15 3 y p.a(%)
4
DomaCom Shoreline North Coogee
36.26 3 y p.a(%)
5
GAM LSA Private Shares AU I
35.87 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA