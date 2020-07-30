Bennelong wins Fund Manager of the Year 2020

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Bennelong Funds Management has been named as Money Management's Fund Manager of the Year 2020.

This year the awards were presented as a livestream event due to the COVID-19 pandemic with 600 viewers who tuned in on Thursday.

Bennelong had six nominations in five categories with one category win and two funds winning the ‘highly commended’ award.

The funds were:

Australian Large Cap category

Bennelong Concentrated Australian Equities (highly commended)

Bennelong Australian Equities

Global Infrastructure category

4D Global Infrastructure A (highly commended)

Global Property Securities category

Quay Global Real Estate C (won)

Long/Short Equities category

Bennelong Long Short Equity

Separately Managed Accounts category

Bennelong Australian Equities Model Portfolio Core

The winners for the awards were:

Fund Manager of the Year

Bennelong Funds Management

Best-performing Fund with a Woman in a Leadership Role

Bianca Ogden

Australian Large Cap Equities

Greencape High Conviction

Australian Small/Mid Cap Equities

Fairview Equity Partners Emerging Companies

Global equities

Zurich Investments Concentrated Global Growth

Global Emerging Market Equities

Fidelity Global Emerging Markets

Long/Short Equities

WaveStone Dynamic Australian Equity

Australian Property Securities

AMP Capital Listed Property Trusts A

Global Property Securities

Quay Global Real Estate C

Infrastructure Securities

Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure

Australian Fixed Income

Legg Mason Western Asset Australian Bond A

Global Fixed Income

PIMCO Global Bond

Emerging Manager

Insync Global Quality Equity

Separately Managed Accounts – Australian Equities

DNR Capital Australian Equities High Conviction Portfolio

Responsible Investments

Nanuk New World Fund