Bennelong wins Fund Manager of the Year 2020

Bennelong Funds Management has been named as Money Management's Fund Manager of the Year 2020.
This year the awards were presented as a livestream event due to the COVID-19 pandemic with 600 viewers who tuned in on Thursday.
Bennelong had six nominations in five categories with one category win and two funds winning the ‘highly commended’ award.
The funds were:
Australian Large Cap category
- Bennelong Concentrated Australian Equities (highly commended)
- Bennelong Australian Equities
Global Infrastructure category
- 4D Global Infrastructure A (highly commended)
Global Property Securities category
- Quay Global Real Estate C (won)
Long/Short Equities category
- Bennelong Long Short Equity
Separately Managed Accounts category
- Bennelong Australian Equities Model Portfolio Core
The winners for the awards were:
Fund Manager of the Year
Bennelong Funds Management
Best-performing Fund with a Woman in a Leadership Role
Australian Large Cap Equities
Australian Small/Mid Cap Equities
Fairview Equity Partners Emerging Companies
Global equities
Zurich Investments Concentrated Global Growth
Global Emerging Market Equities
Fidelity Global Emerging Markets
Long/Short Equities
WaveStone Dynamic Australian Equity
Australian Property Securities
AMP Capital Listed Property Trusts A
Global Property Securities
Infrastructure Securities
Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure
Australian Fixed Income
Legg Mason Western Asset Australian Bond A
Global Fixed Income
Emerging Manager
Separately Managed Accounts – Australian Equities
DNR Capital Australian Equities High Conviction Portfolio
Responsible Investments
Add new comment