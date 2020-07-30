Global family matters

The AMP Capital Listed Property Trust, which has won the Money Management’s Fund Manager of the Year award in the Australian Property Securities category, has assigned its success to being a part of a larger, global team which offers the opportunity to leverage its global coverage and industry insights which can be subsequently translated into alpha-generating opportunities in the Australian real estate sector.

The fund, which was launched in 1997 and is one of the longest-serving capabilities in this space, is managed by Mark Ferguson who has over 26 years of investment experience in analysing and managing portfolios across the local listed real estate space. On top of that, Ferguson is supported by a team of analysts under the secondary analyst model which includes 14 investment professionals.

“I think what differentiates us from other funds is the fact that we have a global listed real estate team and we have been able to use this intellectual capital we have globally and to apply it to our Australian funds. The examples included being underweight retail malls and making investments into data centres and into manufacturing houses, so we were able to apply what we do globally directly to our Australian funds,” Ferguson said.

The fund’s investment process consists of a fundamental bottom-up, valuation-based stock selection methodology which is complemented by a top-down macroeconomic research which constitutes a critical component in building a listed real estate portfolio. It also takes into account factors such as demographics, economic long-term and short-term variables, financials, valuation, sentiment, and volatility.

“The fund has also a strong focus on risk control and we have our own in-house risk system. We think that this risk system that we have also sets us apart considerably from our competitors who we believe do not have such a strong focus on managing risks, so it is not just about picking total returns,” Ferguson said.