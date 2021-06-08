Sydney planner permanently banned

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

Sydney-based financial adviser, Gavin Fineff, has been permanently banned from providing any financial services, controlling a financial services business, or performing any function involved in carrying on a financial services business by the corporate regulator.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) found Fineff misused his position for personal gain which deprived clients and others of their funds.

He also engaged in misleading and dishonest conduct where he sourced over $5 million from clients and individuals as loans and, without their knowledge, gambled and lost a significant amount of those funds.

Fineff was an authorised representative of Sentinel Wealth Management from 12 December, 2011, to 20 March, 2020. He was also a responsible manager under Sentinel’s Australian financial services licence from 12 November, 2015, to 20 March, 2020.

ASIC said it also found Fineff was providing financial services outside of his authorisation from Sentinel and that he had acted in conflict, and competed, with Sentinel.

ASIC found Mr Fineff: