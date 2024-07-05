 
  4. Sydney adviser sees ASIC ban reduced by AAT

Sydney adviser sees ASIC ban reduced by AAT

5 July 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
A Sydney financial adviser has seen their ban varied followed a successful appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT). 

Christopher Betalli was banned in May 2021 from providing financial services for two years after finding he failed to provide financial advice that was in the best interest of his clients.

ASIC found that Betalli failed to keep adequate records and gave non-compliant Statements of Advice (SOAs) by not including information about the basis of his advice. ASIC considered these failures showed a disregard of compliance obligations and an absence of the competence required to provide one or more financial services.

The conduct that resulted in the banning related to Betalli’s activities while an authorised representative of HNW Planning Pty Ltd in New South Wales.

Betalli applied to the AAT and ASIC’s decision was stayed on 24 June 2021 pending a review by the tribunal.

The AAT decided on 27 June 2024 that it will vary the ban from two years to 12 months.

In a statement, ASIC said: “Having regard to all the relevant matters, including personal and general deterrence and the need to promote public confidence in the financial services sector the Tribunal considered that a ban for a period of 12 months from providing financial services was appropriate. The banning period, having regard to the period of the ban in place before the stay, will end on 24 April 2025.”

This is the second adviser this week to have seen their ban amended by the AAT after Todd Karamian saw his permanent ban reduced to seven years for falsifying his financial adviser exam result.
 

R

The risk and cost just isn't worth being an advisor I suspect. I did my DFP qual about 5 years ago 'for fun' and got reg...

2024 adviser gains in doubt after heavy June losses
2 days 12 hours ago
A concerned member

ART might be reporting that but most of their members are not in that option. Very convenient reporting ART compared to ...

Superannuation fund ART shares FY23-24 performance
2 days 14 hours ago
Rod m

With so much uncertainty in the industry is it any wonder advisers are leaving Federal government ( Labor & Liberal) hav...

2024 adviser gains in doubt after heavy June losses
2 days 14 hours ago
