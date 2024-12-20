 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Superannuation rollover leads to FSCP written direction

Superannuation rollover leads to FSCP written direction

FSCP ASIC compliance financial advice

20 December 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

A relevant provider has received a written direction from the Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) regarding advice related to the tax impact of a superannuation rollover.

In its latest determination, issued on 17 December, the panel issued a written direction regarding advice provided to a client in June 2023.

The advice, which related to a superannuation rollover, meant the client had to pay $201,365 in tax.

Related News:

“The relevant provider gave advice in June 2023 recommending a client rollover $2 million from an untaxed State Superannuation Scheme. When giving the advice, the relevant provider failed to take into account or disclose that the $2 million exceeded the untaxed cap rollover limit of $1,650,000, that the client had also previously used a portion of this limit and that tax would be payable at a rate of 47 per cent on amounts exceeding the cap. 

“As a result of accepting the advice, the client paid tax of $201,365 from exceeding the cap.”

View all

The FSCP resolved that the relevant provider contravened sections 961B(1), 961G and 921E(3) of the Corporations Act, specifically they did not demonstrate compliance with Code of Ethics’ value of diligence and Standard 5.

Standard 5 of the Code of Ethics details that all advice and financial product recommendations that you give to a client must be in the best interests of the client and appropriate to the client’s individual circumstances. The adviser must be satisfied that the client understands their advice, and the benefits, costs and risks of the financial products recommended, and must have reasonable grounds to be satisfied. 

As a result, the relevant provider has 60 days to obtain the agreement of an independent person with expertise in financial services law and to provide this information to ASIC. This individual must then: 

  • Have the independent person audit, at his own cost, the next 10 pieces of advice that he intends to provide to a retail client.
  • Have the independent person record, in writing, any changes that are recommended to each piece of advice being audited.
  • Have the independent person provide a copy of the documents described to the AFS licensee.
  • Subject to approval of the AFS licensee, implement any changes to the advice or advice documents as recommended by the independent person.
  • If the AFS licensee does not approve of the changes to the advice or the advice documents as recommended by the independent person, keep a record explaining why the changes were not made.

Once this is complete, the independent person will provide a report to ASIC within 30 days of completing the task.

Earlier this month, a relevant provider received a written reprimand after the FSCP said they provided incorrect advice on a client’s non-concessional contributions cap. Other than taking no action, a written reprimand is the lowest level of action available to the FSCP.

“The relevant provider gave advice in January 2023 recommending a client make a superannuation non-concessional contribution of $329,000 in the 2022–23 financial year when the client’s non-concessional cap for that year was $220,000,” the FSCP said.

“When giving the advice, the relevant provider failed to obtain or take into account the client’s superannuation assets in the client’s PSS pension fund. As a result, the client needed to withdraw $120,735 from their superannuation and pay tax on the associated earning of $13,570.”
 

Read more about:
FSCP
ASIC
compliance
financial advice

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
19 December 2024
What will EOY adviser numbers look like?

Estimates for the calendar year 2024 put the advice industry on track for a loss in adviser numbers as exits offset gains from new entrants.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
19 December 2024
5 ways advice changed in 2024

Adviser Ratings shares five ways that financial advice changed in 2024 with an optimistic outlook for 2025, thanks to the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes legislation.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
19 December 2024
Invest Blue picks up estate planning firm

National advice firm Invest Blue has announced several acquisitions, including the purchase of an estate planning and wealth protection business Lambert Group.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
19 December 2024
CFS expands investment range on FirstChoice, Edge

Colonial First State has announced a suite of dynamic investment solutions on the FirstChoice and Edge platforms to help investors navigate inflation and market volatility concerns.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
3 weeks 1 day ago

This verdict highlights something deeply wrong and rotten at the heart of the FSCP. We are witnessing a heavy-handed, op...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
3 weeks 6 days ago

Interesting. Would be good to know the details of the StrategyOne deal....

AZ NGA makes first acquisition post-Oaktree deal
1 month ago
Insignia ‘considering’ takeover bid from US giant

Insignia Financial has confirmed it is considering a preliminary non-binding proposal received from a US private equity giant to acquire the firm. ...

1 week ago
The licensees leading 2024 share price growth

Six of the seven listed financial advice licensees have reported positive share price growth in 2024, with AMP and Insignia successfully reversing earlier losses. ...

2 days 20 hours ago
Mason Stevens to be acquired in PE deal

Specialist wealth platform provider Mason Stevens has become the latest target of an acquisition as it enters a binding agreement with a leading Sydney-based private equi...

2 days ago
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA