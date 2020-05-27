Redundancies at FPA

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Financial Planning Association (FPA) is understood to have made up to eight people redundant ahead of announcing a restructure.

Money Management has been told that the eight staff members were informed of their status this week.

The changes come at the same time as the planning organisation seeks to deal with a large number of exits from the financial planning industry which are expected to impact its overall member numbers.