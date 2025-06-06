National advice firm revamps training program

Initially developed more than two decades ago, Fitzpatricks Advice Partners has “revamped and relaunched” its flagship development program.

The national advice firm has refreshed its Lead Adviser program with the aim of helping advisers increase the value they deliver to clients, more accurately price their services, and build more valuable businesses.

While the program was initially delivered as an intensive two-day course, advisers undertaking the course will now complete online modules with CPD points attached, as well as gain access to online forums and support groups, following a 12-month review.

Exclusively available to Fitzpatricks advisers and support staff, Jasia Fabig, the firm’s general manager, suggested that this program is a valuable part of Fitzpatrick’s workplace offering.

“Lead Adviser is more than just an education and training program, it is the advice philosophy and framework that underpins our service and advice, and demonstrates that the way we do things here really resonates with many advisers,” Fabig said.

“The heart of the program remains the same, but we’ve made some enhancements to provide more ongoing training and support. These changes also reflect the growing advice needs and complexity of our clients.”

Speaking on the relaunch, Fitzpatricks Group chief executive Andrew Fairweather explained that the program is designed to bridge the emotional and technical competencies of good advice to help staff deliver greater outcomes for their clients.

“As a national advice firm, our aim is to ensure that all our clients, regardless of where they live and who their adviser is, receive a consistently excellent client experience,” Fairweather said.

“To achieve that, our advisers and team members need to understand and live and breathe the ethos and values that underpin our advice systems and processes, which the Lead Advice program embodies.”

