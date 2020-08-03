Melbourne advisers need regulatory flexibility around opt-in, now

With financial advisers precluded from doing on-site office work for the duration of Victoria’s Level 4 COVID-19 pandemic, the Government and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) are under renewed pressure to provide more flexibility around client opt-in.
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has confirmed that it is continuing to press for the flexibility from the regulator but AFA general manager, policy and professionalism, Phil Anderson said that it would be incumbent on some licensees to also allow flexibility for their authorised representatives.
Financial advisers in Melbourne learned yesterday that they, alongside accounting services, were amongst those the Government had deemed non-essential and therefore precluded from attending their offices.
For some, this has an impact on how they interact with their clients including around client opt-in renewals which are deemed necessarily to be signed and in written form.
While financial advice and accountancy services are impacted, retail banking will continue largely as normal and the Victorian Government’s announcement not as an exemption banking services to support those who could not access those services online. There was no suggestion this exemption could be extrapolated to financial advice.
Anderson said that while he believed that most financial advisers would be well-used to working from home and dealing with clients by e-mail, internet conferencing or over the phone, he believed regulatory accommodations would need to be made.
Those included formal recognition of e-mail and text messaging with respect to opt-in and perhaps even recorded phone acknowledgement, where absolutely necessary.
“We are certainly continuing to press for the challenges to be recognised and acknowledged and accommodations put in place,” he said.
Comments
Re the statement; 'Those included formal recognition of e-mail and text messaging with respect to opt-in'.
Why would ASIC have to formally recognise the use of electronic means to renew an ongoing fee arrangement.
CA ss962M and 962N only require the client to renew 'in writing'. Commonwealth legislation allows 'writing' to be electronic means.
I await your response because undoubtedly there are many, many Fee Recipients who accept electronic renewal confirmation from clients.
Assuming those clients have email - which some don't. More importantly, why are intrafund advisers permitted to be paid bonuses from a compulsory ongoing fee arrangement, without any informed consent being provided by those fund members, and no provision to opt out of those fees - for "service" millions of members never receive.
What's your point - If they don't have email getting the OK from ASIC for changes is irrelevant.
If they dont use email etc, they are paper bound to do opt ins. If you have 10 clients, its not a major issue. If you have several hundred clients, in a pandemic, its an issue. But if you are collecting intrafund fees on millions of fund members, without ever getting one opt in signed, those "advisers" (product supplier marketing reps) can keep rorting the system blind.
Still don't get your point about email. If clients don't have email how will allowing a response by email solve the problem. Clients without email will do what they usually do - post the renewal.
There are a number of key issues with Opt-in during a lock-down. One is what licensees will permit for proof of client consent. Another is the tight timeframes for Opt-in. Access to mail (including post office boxes), Australia Post mail boxes and even emails may all be issues for some clients and advisers. Also, as an example, what is acceptable when the client is a couple - will a text or an email from one of the couple count for both? There is no regulatory guide on Opt-in. Guidance and flexibility would be beneficial.
I want the written form in the post mandated and made compulsory by ASIC. we need to do things that are not efficient but in the best interest of clients as they always read the snail mail but always delete the emails and or they may be stuck in the junk folder and not read at all. this is preposterous. we cannot let this happen.
we need to mandate paper mail outs and delivery via homing pigeons only (for financial planners working for themselves or in non-aligned practices) so that human mail deliverers can be kept safe from the covid 19
ASIC why not pigeons?
