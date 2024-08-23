 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Knowledge gap persists on lifetime income market

Knowledge gap persists on lifetime income market

retirement products allianz retire+ retirement

23 August 2024
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
image
image
expand image

Nearly half of retirees have awareness of lifetime income solutions yet lack specific comprehension about how they work, according to new research.

A recent report from Allianz Retire+ surveying 827 pre- and post-retirees examined current attitudes towards retirement.

It discovered that while 49 per cent of respondents have heard of lifetime income streams, they are uninformed on the specifics of how they operate.

Related News:

Some 30 per cent are aware and familiar with these products and just 4 per cent hold a lifetime annuity. On the other end of the spectrum, 11 per cent are completely unaware and unfamiliar with them, and 6 per cent are unsure.

Earlier this year, the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) discussed how to make lifetime income products more accessible, which starts with greater education.

View all

“Australians largely do not understand the issues involved in the provision of these products (longevity risk, sequencing risk, etc), nor do they understand how they work or whether they would be beneficial for them. The lack of understanding limits demand and the appetite to invest in them,” it wrote in a submission to Treasury on the retirement phase of superannuation consultation.

“This general lack of knowledge means that they are often confused, ill-prepared for retirement and unlikely to consider products that essentially reduce access to their funds as a retirement solution.”

While APRA has been encouraging super funds and providers to develop retirement products under the Retirement Income Covenant (RIC), a Deloitte report previously argued that all these different products are causing confusion.

The Allianz Retire+ research also found that while the majority of survey respondents indicate awareness of annuities, only 17 percent said they would consider using them as a source of retirement income.

“However, 59 per cent indicated they would ‘maybe’ consider them as a source of income in retirement, which suggests that with education, this evolving product category could be more appealing to consumers than the annuities of the past.”

For the 24 per cent who responded “no” to considering the use of annuities, the main reasons are lack of access to money (44 per cent), worries about death benefits (39 per cent), not knowing where to get information on them (31 per cent), and inflexibility (31 per cent).

The findings underscore the importance of financial advisers in helping retirees understand their options in retirement planning.

With retirees finding themselves “asset rich, cash poor”, Andrew Boal, partner in Deloitte’s superannuation and investment practice, encouraged retirees to think of their home as a key financial asset that can provide income in retirement versus as a nest egg or an asset for their children to inherit.

Read more about:
retirement products
allianz retire+
retirement

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

23 August 2024
Former Brisbane adviser found guilty of $5.9m fraud

A former Brisbane financial adviser has been found guilty of 28 counts of fraud where his clients lost $5.9 million.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
23 August 2024
Centrepoint’s Shuttleworth on the ‘lucrative’ adviser market

Centrepoint Alliance chief executive John Shuttleworth foresees a “lucrative recruitment market” in the advice space in the next 12–18 months which will provide a tailwind for the licensee.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
23 August 2024
Prime Financial sees ‘strong tailwinds’ in private markets

Prime Financial Group has announced its FY24 results in what proved to be an “inflection point” for the firm, with further M&A activity and growth in the alternatives market ahead.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
22 August 2024
Platform migration causes adviser outflows for Insignia

The migration of the MLC platform to Expand caused disruption in platform flows for Insignia in FY24 as advisers “lost patience” with delays, while the firm flagged its reasoning behind the lack of dividend.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
GG

So shareholders lose a dividend plus have seen the erosion of value. Qantas decides to clawback remuneration from Alan ...

Platform migration causes adviser outflows for Insignia
2 days 22 hours ago
Denise Baker

This is why I left my last position. There was no interest in giving the client quality time, it was all about bumping ...

Have client relationships fallen on the back burner?
3 days 19 hours ago
gonski

So the Hayne Royal Commission has left us with this. What a sad day for the financial planning industry. Clearly most ...

The ‘recipe for success’ of highly profitable advice firms
3 days 23 hours ago
AMP to sell off advice licensees for $10.2m

AMP has announced it has concluded a 12-month process assessing alternative advice models and will be selling its advice licensees and self-licensed offering....

2 weeks 4 days ago
Melbourne advice firm enters liquidation

A Melbourne financial advice firm has been put into liquidation by the Federal Court, and an appeal against its AFSL cancellation has been dismissed....

1 week 4 days ago
AMP’s George details historic decision to exit advice

AMP chief executive Alexis George has detailed to Money Management how its exit from advice will change the industry, allow greater scale for advisers and a new role for ...

2 weeks 3 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F (CLOSED)
148.81 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
66.48 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom 3/227 High Forest Road Omeo VIC 3898
56.65 3 y p.a(%)
4
Hills International
41.10 3 y p.a(%)
5
Fidante Credit Suisse Global Private Equity
30.96 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA