Fitzpatricks sees senior shift, unveiling new business planning service

Fitzpatricks Financial Group chief executive Andrew Fairweather has taken over responsibility for the group’s private wealth subsidiary as its general manager of advice transitions to launch a new internal initiative.

Fairweather, who assumed the national advisory group’s CEO role from Jodie Blackledge in September 2024, will now take over the leading role for Fitzpatricks Advice Partners after the current general manager of advice Jasia Fabig’s decision to step down.

Fabig will, however, remain with Fitzpatricks and transition to the role of an independent high-performance coach for the group’s principals. She will continue in her current position until 11 September to then make the switch to the part-time role in October.

In her new capacity, the firm said Fabig will assist the group’s practice principals with business planning, performance monitoring, and the development and execution of growth initiatives.

With the addition of a new business planning offering, Fairweather said this will boost the group’s value proposition and drive mutually beneficial outcomes for both Fitzpatrick’s advisers and Fabig.

“Jasia has been considering the next stage of her career for some time and this transition allows her to explore her passions while retaining her capability to drive value inside the network in a more dedicated way,” Fairweather said.

“In my expanded role, I’m most excited about working closer with the national firm board and national firm committees, including the lead adviser and community committees, to take the business forward.”

Speaking on the shift, Fabig said: “I’m passionate about supporting advisers to achieve their business objectives using regular oversight and structured accountability frameworks, and I look forward to remaining intimately involved with the Fitzpatricks advice community.”

This announcement comes just a few months after the national firm revamped its internal adviser development program in June to reflect the growing complexities of client needs and deliver ongoing training and support.

Initially developed more than two decades ago, the Lead Adviser program is intended to help advisers increase the value they deliver to clients, more accurately price their services, and build more valuable businesses.