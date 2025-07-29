 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Fitzpatricks sees senior shift, unveiling new business planning service
 

Fitzpatricks sees senior shift, unveiling new business planning service

Fitzpatricks/fitzpatricks-private-wealth/business/appointment/

29 July 2025
 | By Shy-Ann Arkinstall |
Financial planning
image
image image
expand image

Fitzpatricks Financial Group chief executive Andrew Fairweather has taken over responsibility for the group’s private wealth subsidiary as its general manager of advice transitions to launch a new internal initiative.

Fairweather, who assumed the national advisory group’s CEO role from Jodie Blackledge in September 2024, will now take over the leading role for Fitzpatricks Advice Partners after the current general manager of advice Jasia Fabig’s decision to step down.

Fabig will, however, remain with Fitzpatricks and transition to the role of an independent high-performance coach for the group’s principals. She will continue in her current position until 11 September to then make the switch to the part-time role in October.

In her new capacity, the firm said Fabig will assist the group’s practice principals with business planning, performance monitoring, and the development and execution of growth initiatives.

With the addition of a new business planning offering, Fairweather said this will boost the group’s value proposition and drive mutually beneficial outcomes for both Fitzpatrick’s advisers and Fabig.

“Jasia has been considering the next stage of her career for some time and this transition allows her to explore her passions while retaining her capability to drive value inside the network in a more dedicated way,” Fairweather said.

“In my expanded role, I’m most excited about working closer with the national firm board and national firm committees, including the lead adviser and community committees, to take the business forward.”

Speaking on the shift, Fabig said: “I’m passionate about supporting advisers to achieve their business objectives using regular oversight and structured accountability frameworks, and I look forward to remaining intimately involved with the Fitzpatricks advice community.”

This announcement comes just a few months after the national firm revamped its internal adviser development program in June to reflect the growing complexities of client needs and deliver ongoing training and support.

Initially developed more than two decades ago, the Lead Adviser program is intended to help advisers increase the value they deliver to clients, more accurately price their services, and build more valuable businesses.

Read more about:
Fitzpatricks
fitzpatricks private wealth
business
appointment

AUTHOR

Recommended for you

Financial planning
Former NSW adviser charged over dishonest conduct

A former financial adviser has been charged over dishonest conduct, having allegedly encouraged individuals to acquire shares in his firm’s robotic trading technology, resulting in losses of at least $850,000.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
FNZ seeks to transform wealth management with 5-year Microsoft deal

FNZ has signed a five-year partnership with Microsoft to “transform wealth management” through technology and artificial intelligence, and create an improved adviser experience.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
Sequoia director to depart after 6 years

Sequoia Financial Group non-executive director Charles Sweeney has stepped down from the board of the licensee after six years.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
Financial planning
The $70.5k saving from being part of a licensee

A new report from the Financial Services Council has detailed what advisers value the most from their licensee, as well as the time and cost savings from being part of an AFSL.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content

So we are now underwriting criminal scams?...

UGC to blame for 'eyewatering' CSLR cost increase
5 months 3 weeks ago

Glad to see the back of you Steve. You made financial more expensive, not more affordable as you claim, and presided ...

Stephen Jones to retire
5 months 4 weeks ago

Completely agree Peter. The definition of 'significant change is circumstances relevant to the scope of the advice' is s...

Adviser sees registration suspended over ROA usage
8 months ago
RBA makes unexpected rate decision

The RBA has handed down its much-anticipated rate decision, following widespread expectations of a close call....

3 weeks ago
ASIC confirms 2024–25 industry levy

ASIC has confirmed the industry funding levy for the 2024–25 financial year, and how much licensees can expect to pay....

3 weeks 5 days ago
First Guardian RE directors see travel restraints order imposed

The Federal Court has made interim travel restraint orders against two Falcon Capital directors, while also freezing one director’s assets....

3 weeks 6 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
DomaCom 465 Calder Road Calder
96.54 3 y p.a(%)
2
DomaCom DFS Mortgage
85.26 3 y p.a(%)
3
Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
78.55 3 y p.a(%)
4
BetaShares Crypto Innovators ETF
50.39 3 y p.a(%)
5
Global X GlobalX FANG+ ETF
47.50 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2025 MOMENTUMMEDIA