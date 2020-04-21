Investment management alliance announced

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

BNP Paribas Securities Services and BlackRock Solutions have announced a strategic alliance to deliver integrated investment management to mutual clients.

The solution, delivered via Aladdin Provider, which is BlackRock’s investment management operating platform, would create a ‘fully integrated end-to-end investment management solution’.

It would use BNP Securities Solution’s middle office, fund administration and custody services with Aladdin’s investment management infrastructure, which included analytics, trading and portfolio management tools.

Arnaud Claudon, head of asset owners and managers client lines at BNP Paribas Securities Services, said: “This innovative operating model, which is already live and co-designed with our mutual client, BNP Paribas Asset Management, will combine all the advantages of a leading front office platform with those of our middle and back office capabilities and multi-local expertise”.

Sudhir Nair, global head of BlackRock’s Aladdin business, said: “We are particularly excited to have BNP Paribas Securities Services leverage the Aladdin platform to offer middle office services, providing our mutual clients with operating model flexibility and transparency”.

This was the second collaboration between BlackRock and BNP Securities Services as it was also a client of eFront Invest for asset servicing solutions, which was acquired by BlackRock in 2019.