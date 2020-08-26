Industry funds cite ASIC, FASEA and Hume on intrafund advice

Industry superannuation funds have expressed confidence that they can deliver limited scope advice in a totally compliant manner citing the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) and the minister, Senator Jane Hume.
Answering questions on notice from the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, Industry Fund Services (IFS) said it was confident that limited scope advice “can be delivered in a compliant manner”.
NSW Liberal backbencher, Jason Falinksi had suggested during committee hearings that IFS believed there was a way around the best interest test, something that IFS denied.
In its response to Falinski’s question on notice, IFS cited the fact that “ASIC has guidance on foot (RG244) on the steps required to deliver limited scope advice, and FASEA has directly addressed the issue (FG002) stating that ‘A limited scope engagement can be a highly effective tool to provide clients who have limited means or resources to access comprehensive advice’”.
IFS also noted that ASIC’s Report 639 Financial advice by superannuation funds examined a sample of intra-fund and scaled advice provided by superannuation funds.
“The majority of that advice was compliant with s961B, 961G and 961J of the Corporations Act. ASIC provided additional tips to trustees and advice providers to ensure compliant scaled advice and intrafund advice.
“In April ASIC granted relief to trustees delivering scoped advice in relation to early release of superannuation, including a no action approach where trustees provide this advice through a collective charging (intra-fund) model.
“The FASEA chief executive was reported as providing assurance to an SMSF Association webinar that limited scope advice can be compliant with the FASEA Code of Ethics and Senator Hume is reported to have recently called for industry to offer more scaled and single issue advice, calling for ‘a far more prominent role for single issue advice’,” the IFS answer said.
Comments
FG002 can't be read in isolation to the other Standards. That is FASEA's clear guidance. So how can you give limited scope advice without breaching some or all the other standards , like must consider the broader consequences to immediate clients and extended family! Basically ISA is saying ignore FASEA, it's a white elephant in this, ASIC will be the one who prosecutes - I'm tending to agree. And the Licensee's in the market have gone absolutely over the top putting in place rules to make it that no one can give scoped advice.
I agree with you - you can't pick and choose parts of the Code to abide by. Also, FG002 is also widely seen as inadequate guidance that fails to marry the lofty aims of the Code with real-life applications so is an interesting document to use as a basis for their model.
One of the (many) mistakes FASEA made in their communications was to leave things so unclear.
For instance, the quote in the article: "A limited scope engagement can be a highly effective tool to provide clients who have limited means or resources to access comprehensive advice” should have "so long as it satisfies all other requirements under the Code" on the end of it.
While FASEA may like the idea that limited scope advice is a great solution, they still haven't explained HOW it can be delivered while satisfying at least Standards 1 and 6. There are also still questions around how it can be done while satisfying all of the Safe Harbour steps under the Corps Act BID requirements.
To provide even limited advice, you need a reasonable understanding of a client's circumstances. But once you've gained that understanding, you've also triggered your responsibility to flag other areas - beyond the scope of the engagement - that need to be addressed under Standard 6. You can still work in the limited scope, but you still need to flag the issues for the client to give them a chance to do something about it.
What are these providers doing to meet that responsibility? Because if you're limiting your questions to keep things to a limited scope, then you've breached Standard 1.
When helping somebody adjust their Income Protection insurance, how're are they dealing with Trauma insurance?
When rejigging somebody's concessional contributions, how're they assessing a client's cashflow capacity? And where they identify issues, what are they doing?
When adjusting somebody's asset allocation, how are they dealing with the member's non-super assets and their overall risk allocation?
I'm not saying this can't be done - but I'm damned if I understand how.
Not that it matters though - as you say Bozo, ASIC don't care about the Code anyway so why should any of us? Let's just do what ASIC says we can do.
Super Fund Advisers v Real World Advisers
Level playing field no freaking chance.
The approach of ASIC is already very clear, promote Biased Industry Super fund Advisers to do what ever they want.
- No fee disclosure as they are paid by commissions that all members pay but don’t use the Advice service
- No fact finds as it’s limited scope roll overs to industry funds advice is fine with no info gathered
- No Best Interest duty because Industry funds don’t need to comply with this to sell their super products
- No FARSEA education or Code of Ethics as this can all be done by call centre sales teams who aren’t advisers and don’t have to be.
No compliance costs as Industry Super make their own rules and ASIC will support them in every way.
V
Real world advisers, 100% the opposite with $$$4,0000 of BS REGS compliance added to every client costs.
LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ASIC - wtf !!!!
A complete joke
Limited scope advice has always been allowed. People are barking up the wrong tree to say intra fund advice is contrary to the law by restricting scope.
Where intra fund advice is contrary to the law, is when it is given as general advice rather than personal advice. General advice can be given by unlicensed super fund employees, without the need for normal disclosures, and without acting in clients' best interests. This is the scam that union funds are using, safe in the knowledge that ASIC will continue to turn a blind eye to any illegality by union funds.
Anon,
Not quite sure where you are getting your information from, but knowing the advice functions of 20+ NFP funds, I can confidently say that they are not treating intra fund advice as general advice. Intra fund is personal advice, its just the charging mechanism which is different (rightly or wrongly). ASIC have been on record correcting Commissioner Hayne on this, and the funds themselves put intra fund into an SOA.
Interesting minister Falinski seems to have got his wires crossed during the house of reps economics committee which may be the source of some confusion too.
Hi not quite. Then how do they provide the personal advice under FASEA, which requires you to consider all possible other circumstances and consequences including extended family, and Standard 3, if a conflict. And is it fair to say if they are doing these SOA's, the only way they can be afforded at a cost level, is because all members pay a fee but not all use the service?
All advice scoped, no one covers every aspect of a client's circumstances in one SOA. Investment choice advice doesnt need to consider someone's insurance and debt circumstances. The adviser and advice model needs to account for when advice can and cannot be provided in a limited scope scenario, thats the beauty of the code is that its principles based.
With regards to the SOA fee for intra-fund advice, its an allowed form of advice cross subsidisation. Funds are allowed by law to provide certain types of advice (very limited) and distribute the cost of it across all members. You might not like it, but its allowed. Also, show me which advice practice this is robbing work from? Members without this wouldn't get this advice.
I don't doubt that the official "advice" teams within union funds are giving fully compliant personal advice. But it is the unlicensed call centre and workplace representative staff employed by union funds who are giving illegal personal advice under the cloak of "general advice".
BTW Falinski isn't a minister yet. But given Hume's ineffectiveness he may be soon.
Nicely explained
Can anyone honestly say all the intra advice is in the clients best interests when there is never any actual product comparisons done? For example mr smith with a 500k industry fund paying all these percentage based fees. Wouldnt he be better off with a smsf and low cost etfs for example? My modelling says yes, what does the fund planners modelling say? . It says lets scope that out and concentrate on a switch instead. In reality in some cases there are other vehicles that are less cost and more suitable for clients than the fund the adviser works for. But the clients will never hear of these unless they see somone outside that fund. This is the conflict of interest, let alone the collective charging aspect. You can call it what you like buts its still conflicted advice in the end.
Are there going to be clients that get disadvantaged by intrafund and scaled advice as provided by IFS. Yes.
Add new comment