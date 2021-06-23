Half of Count Financial advisers have left CountPlus since acquisition

By Chris Dastoor

24 June 2021

Approximately half of the original adviser cohort that CountPlus acquired from Count Financial have left post-acquisition, either due to retirement or had ceased to provide financial advice, according to a business update from the adviser firm.

It had also established a pipeline of 73 firms and 197 advisers, with four firms currently being onboarded with 11 financial advisers and gross business earnings of $3.9 million.

It said 85% of Count Financial advisers had passed the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam, compared to 65% for the industry average.

Over 60% of Count Financial advisers had two or fewer education units to complete before the 1 January, 2026 deadline.

The number of advice documents produced by the firm had increased 59% for the year up to 31 May, 2021. This was with less financial advisers, which meant an 87% increase in advice documents produced per financial adviser.

The firm also noted it raised a provision for remediation related to historical conduct of $252 million, and Count Financial and CountPlus had been granted indemnity from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) for $300 million to cover remediation of certain historical conduct within Count Financial. As of 31 May, 2021, the total payment against CBA indemnity was $4.9 million.

Matthew Rowe, CountPlus managing director and chief executive, said that Count Financial had a strategic focus on growing the capability of its adviser community and bringing in new firms that were a positive cultural fit.

“Since October 2019, around half of our original adviser cohort have retired or left, and we have brought in 107 new advisers with a focus on quality and client-centric values," Rowe said.

"Our clean, sustainable operating model is resonating with advice businesses that want to be part of a licensee which is focused on professional services rather than product distribution, which is one of the reasons why we are seeing this productivity enhancement.”




