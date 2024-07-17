 
  Former Qld adviser permanently banned

Former Qld adviser permanently banned

17 July 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
A former Queensland-based financial adviser has been permanently banned by ASIC from providing financial services.

Anass ‘Caesar’ Abdalla worked as a general manager of a financial services licensee and allegedly asked an authorised representative (AR) of the licensee, who was not working at the time, to sign documents misleading clients into thinking that personal advice had been provided by the AR when it had not been.

The regulator did not share which firm he worked at during this time.

ASIC said this conduct gave reason to believe that Adballa “lacked the fitness and propriety” to provide financial services or manage or control those who do so.

As a result, he has been permanently banned from providing any financial services, performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business and from controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business.

He has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC’s decision.

The banning is recorded on ASIC’s banned and disqualified register.
 

