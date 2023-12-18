POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Former Brisbane adviser charged with misleading ASIC

Former Brisbane adviser charged with misleading ASIC

18 December 2023
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image
expand image

A former Brisbane financial adviser, who was permanently banned by ASIC in April 2023, has appeared in court charged with two counts of providing false or misleading information to the regulator.

Kristofer Ridgway appeared in Southport Magistrates Court in Queensland on 14 December and was charged with two counts of providing false or misleading information to ASIC during the conduct of a compulsory examination, contrary to section 64(1) of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001.

He was an authorised representative of AFS licensee Shaw and Partners from 2015 to 2021 who recommended his clients invest in a range of international unlisted shares sourced by McFaddens Securities Pty Ltd, an Australian financial services firm based in Sydney.

Related News:

It is alleged Ridgway provided false or misleading information to ASIC while he was being examined during a compulsory examination conducted by ASIC as part of its investigation into his role in recommending unlisted McFaddens Securities shares to clients.

View all

Providing false or misleading information to ASIC during a compulsory examination carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment.

He was released on bail and the matter was adjourned for mention on 5 February 2024 in the Southport Magistrates Court. The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions following a referral by ASIC.

Ridgway was permanently banned by ASIC in April 2023 after the regulator felt he was not a fit or proper person to provide financial services, was not adequately trained or competent to provide financial services, and likely to contravene financial services law.

ASIC determined that Ridgway was not a fit and proper person to provide financial services due to conduct between 2015 and 2021 when he:

  • Caused some unlisted shares to be transacted between his clients at a significant price differential and used the price margin for his own benefit, including to pay personal debts;
  • Disguised that a related party was the true owner and seller of unlisted shares that he arranged his clients to purchase;
  • Made false statements in emails to clients in order to encourage them to purchase shares;
  • Failed to disclose significant commission payments he received from McFaddens for the sale of unlisted securities to Shaw and Partners;
  • Accepted some commission payments in breach of the conflicted remuneration laws, and
  • Made false statements to ASIC during an ASIC compulsory examination.

 

Read more about:
ASIC
regulation
court

AUTHOR

Submitted by OWEN MILLER on Mon, 2023-12-18 15:50

FINE READING. I WILL BE LOOKING FOR YOUR LATEST ON QANTAS AND OPTUS.
AS WELL AS ANY OTHER HIGH MANAGEMENT CONTROVERSIES AND TAKEOVERS.
INTERESTED, BECAUSE IT IS USUALLY ONLY THE EMPLOYEES ARE FIRED, RETRENCHED
THAT ONE HEARS , READS ABOUT OFTEN HERE.

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

7 January 2024
Micro-AFSL trend to continue in 2024: Wealth Data

The financial advice profession can expect to see more advisers forming their own practice instead of sticking with major licensees in 2024, leading to greater industry competition, says Wealth Data’s Colin Williams.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 December 2023
Has the UK been successful with digital advice?

A decade on from the UK’s Retail Distribution Review, the country still faces a shortage of financial advisers and digital advice has not necessarily provided the solution, according to Iress’ managing director for wealth.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 December 2023
Which firm took the crown for adviser growth in 2023?

Wealth Data has revealed the top 10 financial advice licensees for adviser growth and losses in the last year, even as the industry rounds out at 15,667 advisers for 2023.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
21 December 2023
Former director of QLD advice firm receives seven year ban

The corporate regulator has banned the former sole director and chief financial officer of Brisbane-based Acquire Strategic Advisers over misleading and deceptive conduct.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
subscribe

Stay up to date with Australia’s top news and information source for the wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
sub-bg sidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

Anon

1. The exam should have short answer questions and the argument that speeding up the marking process will encourage peop...

What do PY candidates think of ASIC’s proposed exam changes?
5 days 3 hours ago
Anon

I'm not sure why any PY candidate would want to wait until they have additional work experience. The exam is based on th...

What do PY candidates think of ASIC’s proposed exam changes?
5 days 4 hours ago
Bamboo

IF we are still on the same road, i can assume nothing has changed...

What’s inside the government’s formal QAR response?
6 days 22 hours ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

5 months 2 weeks ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

5 months 1 week ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

5 months 3 weeks ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Hills International
85.92 3 y p.a(%)
2
Acadian Global Equity Long Short Class A
33.38 3 y p.a(%)
3
CFS FC Acadian Global Equity Long Short
33.02 3 y p.a(%)
4
DomaCom 4/27 Crombie Avenue Bundall QLD 4217 Australia
31.99 3 y p.a(%)
5
Argonaut Natural Resources Ordiry Fully Paid Dis AUD
29.00 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

KNOWLEDGE CENTRES

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2023 MOMENTUMMEDIA