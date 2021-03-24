FEW and IOOF relaunches gender equality award

Financial Executive Women (FEW) and IOOF have relaunched the FEW Positive Progression of Women Award (PPOW).

The award recognised and celebrated the contribution individuals made to promoting and supporting gender equality in financial, professional, and fintech services. Anyone connected to those industries, past, present, and future could apply.

FEW chief executive, Alex Tullio, said: “Coming off the back of an unprecedented year, where women took on more unpaid work, lost more jobs and received less government support than their male counterparts, there is no better time for industries to come together to both recognise and celebrate the achievements of their people”.

IOOF has been a FEW diamond corporate partner since July 2020, and its chief executive, Renato Mota, said the firm was committed to having a workplace that embraced and celebrated diversity.

“The very foundation of our culture is appreciation and support for each other and ensuring that each one of us, irrespective of gender or background, is able to bring their best self to work and to get the support they need to succeed,” he said.