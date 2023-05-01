Experience pathway prompts fears of education drop-outs

Education providers have expressed concerns that the experience pathway will encourage students to dump their studies and has left past students angry about the inequality.

A consultation on the experience pathway was announced by Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones last month.

The draft legislation would deem an adviser to have met the education requirements if they:

Had 10 years of (cumulative) experience providing advice between 1 January 2007 and 31 December 2021; and

Had not recorded any disciplinary action on the Financial Advisers Register before 31 December 2021.

While it was welcomed by most, there were concerns that it could encourage people to opt out of future studies.

Speaking to Money Management, Brian Knight, Kaplan’s chief executive, said: “There is a lot of anger there from people who have studied; these are people who hadn’t studied in a long time and had worked hard for the qualification and were proud. Now they feel they have spent all this time and money and have wasted that.

“We will have an industry divide between those who have studied and those who haven’t.”

He noted that many of the 3,000 advisers who had commenced prior to 2011 and who had been noted as lacking a degree may have begun a course but not yet graduated. These people may now look to drop out in favour of the pathway, he said.

“Some people are already studying, but how many of them will stop studying now [that] the experience pathway is available?”

Dr Michelle Cull, senior lecturer in accountancy and financial planning and associate dean in the School of Business at Western Sydney University (WSU), echoed Knight’s fears.

Both said they had seen advisers initially keen to study for the qualification, but by the time of the experience pathway announcement last year, many were unsure whether to start studying or not while they waited for further details.

Now that the proposals had been announced, there was an element of “why bother”, they said.

Cull said: “Of course, we are worried that people will drop out of their studies, but I hope those who have started will see the value in their studies and want to continue to a higher level.”

She was also angry that the experience pathway neglected the time and efforts of universities to set up these courses.

“All the work that universities have put in to design the courses to meet the requirements, it has taken hundreds of hours to meet short deadlines from FASEA to have our courses approved.

“[The government] has introduced it to honour an election commitment but is that a good enough reason? There are other ways that can recognise experience in a better way. We already assess advisers based on their prior experience and whether they need to study all the subjects.

“It makes things very difficult for advisers and for consumers too; how can we give that surety to them about the qualifications anymore?”

Knight said a way of recognising those advisers who had completed the additional qualifications was also needed to differentiate them from those who had used the experience pathway.

“The exemption is smart, and it is needed because we have a shortage of advisers, but it shouldn’t equate with a degree. How can we reward those who have done the study?”

One positive element, Cull noted, was the change in technical limitations for advisers who had been unable to meet the qualification standard for technical reasons, such as a change in course code.

“If an adviser has done an approved degree and then the code changes or they change university, sometimes that meant they weren’t approved. This was a real problem for people especially new entrants so this is an excellent decision by the government.”

The deadline for submissions for the experience pathway consultation is 3 May.

