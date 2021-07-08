Dixon Advisory to pay $7.2m for breaching Corporations Act

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Australian Securities and Investments Commissions (ASIC) has announced it has entered a conditional agreement with Dixon Advisory which will see the advisory pay a $7.2 million penalty for breaches of the Corporations Act as well as $1 million to pay ASIC’s costs of its investigation and legal proceedings.

The heads of agreement followed court-ordered mediation to resolve civil penalty proceedings commenced by ASIC against Dixon Advisory in the Federal Court in September 2020.

ASIC said its proceedings related to best interests duties under the Corporations Act, including allegations that Dixon Advisory representatives failed to act in their clients’ best interests to provide financial advice appropriate to the clients’ circumstances.

The in-principle resolution between the two parties would be subject to approval from the court.

In the announcement made to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), E&P Financial Group Limited, which wholly owns Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services (DASS), said that under the heads of agreement: