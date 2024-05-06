 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Count upgrades cost synergies from Diverger deal by $1m

Count upgrades cost synergies from Diverger deal by $1m

Countplus Diverger Hugh Humphrey M&A licensees

6 May 2024
 | By Laura Dew |
Financial planning
image
image
expand image

Count has upgraded the expected synergy benefits to be achieved from the acquisition of rival licensee Diverger. 

The company acquired Diverger in March 2024 to create a firm with 590 accountants, over 550 financial advisers, and $30 billion in funds under advice. 

At the time, Count CEO Hugh Humphrey said he expects to see “material scale benefits” from the deal including the ability to secure better platform and insurance rates, better technology and research services. 

Related News:

In a statement, the firm now expects to see annualised cost savings of $4 million to be announced in FY25.

View all

This is a 33 per cent increase on previously forecast sums of $3 million, announced at the time of the transaction.

Humphrey said: “Following this acquisition, Count cemented its position as one of Australia’s leading integrated accounting and wealth services providers with over 500 accountants and 550 financial advisers in our national community. The synergies we’ve identified so far will ensure we can continue to operate more efficiently, delivering better outcomes for our shareholders, firms and clients.

“Our people have moved quickly and worked hard to integrate the businesses and realise tangible benefits. I’m grateful for the hard work of the team to successfully complete the transaction, integrate the businesses smoothly and make doing business easier for all our business partners.”

The combined firm is now the third-largest licensee in Australia behind AMP and Insignia, but the gap is narrowing following Insignia’s divestment of the Godfrey Pembroke arm earlier this year and the sale of Millennium3 to WT Financial at the end of 2023.

The Diverger acquisition is not the only M&A the company is embarking on this year as it has also acquired a majority stake in a Gold Coast accounting business and acquired Solutions Centric, an Australian company that provides offshore accounting, tax and self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) services out of India.

“We’re very deliberate in how we target businesses for transactions that make sense strategically, that have the right cultural fit and comply with our disciplined approach around risk and capital management,” said Humphrey earlier this year. 

Read more about:
Countplus
Diverger
Hugh Humphrey
M&A
licensees

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats
 

Recommended for you

5 May 2024
The lone rangers: Are solo advice practices becoming the norm?

Single adviser-led firms continue to expand their footprint in the Australian advice ecosystem, Adviser Ratings research shows, as market conditions prove favourable for boutique practices.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
5 May 2024
HNW alternative demand spells advice opportunity

With HNW investors representing the largest market for alternative assets, Praemium and CoreData research underscores why this presents a compelling opportunity for advisers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
2 May 2024
Double-digit adviser losses reported at AMP

Australia’s largest licensee has seen the biggest number of adviser losses over the past week, while the expected wave of new entrants has boosted overall adviser numbers.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
2 May 2024
Iress upgrades earnings guidance amid transformation progress

Iress has increased its forecast adjusted EBITDA by $5 million for the 2023/24 financial year in light of the sale of its platform business to Praemium and hinted at a return to dividend payments.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
 

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
sub-bg sidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

Big Feller

This can't be a surprising development. I'm sure every Financial Planner in Australia has had an experience of being sc...

The lone rangers: Are solo advice practices becoming the norm?
5 hours 45 minutes ago
One foot out the door

Just 15 per cent of advisers said they may exit the industry over the next few years, Thats about 2,300 advisers! if ...

The lone rangers: Are solo advice practices becoming the norm?
10 hours 35 minutes ago
Craig Offenhauser

I think Mr. Toohey's conclusions and extrapolations are "currently" merging on the typical SMSF issue of "....prone to ...

The long-term danger of one-off superannuation withdrawals
3 days 5 hours ago
How did Australia’s largest super funds perform in FY22–23?

AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust have posted the financial results for the 2022–23 financial year for their combined 5.3 million members....

10 months ago
Are you with the top 10 super fund of 2022–23?

A $34 billion fund has come out on top with a 13.3 per cent return in the last 12 months, beating out mega funds like Australian Retirement Trust and Aware Super. ...

9 months 2 weeks ago
AMP BOLR class action verdict delivered

The verdict in the class action case against AMP Financial Planning has been delivered in the Federal Court by Justice Moshinsky....

10 months ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
66.99 3 y p.a(%)
2
Hills International
62.62 3 y p.a(%)
3
DomaCom 4/27 Crombie Avenue Bundall QLD 4217 Australia
32.95 3 y p.a(%)
4
Acadian Global Equity Long Short Class A
32.82 3 y p.a(%)
5
CFS FC Acadian Global Equity Long Short
32.44 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA