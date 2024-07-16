 
POWERED BY MOMENTUM MEDIA
Subscribe to our newsletter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Financial planning
  4. Count equity firm in $2.1m advice acquisition

Count equity firm in $2.1m advice acquisition

Countplus M&A licensees AFSL

16 July 2024
 | By Jasmine Siljic |
Financial planning
image
image
expand image

An equity partner firm of Count has acquired a Victorian accounting and financial planning business.

Kidmans Partners – a multidisciplinary firm offering wealth management, accounting and compliance services – is a subsidiary of Count’s Australian financial services licence (AFSL).

Earlier this year, in February, the company acquired Business Accounting Melbourne, an accounting business which specialises in automating and implementing technologies to streamline all accounting and bookkeeping processes.

Related News:

Now, Kidmans has announced the second acquisition of Zanacorp, an integrated accounting and financial planning practice, located in Elsternwick, Victoria.

Consideration for the deal is $2.1 million, with 70 per cent to be paid upon completion and the remainder deferred over a two-year period.

View all

“The business is expected to be earnings accretive on completion,” the ASX statement said.

As a result of the transaction, Kidmans will grow to 58 employees with more than $10.5 million in annual revenues.

In addition, the deal will see Joseph Zanca, founder and managing director of Zanacorp, join Kidmans as a principal.

Commenting on the acquisition, Kidmans managing director Ross Hedrick said he believed the purchase would create positive outcomes for the business as well as their clients.

“Zanacorp has been delivering quality accounting and advisory services since 1989 and has a strong reputation in the community. We are excited to bring Joe and his clients into Kidmans,” Hedrick remarked.

Zanca said: “Kidmans is an outstanding business with a client-first approach that aligns closely with our values. This is an exciting new chapter for our business with Kidmans and Count, and will expand the skillset offered to our clients with the support of one of Australia’s leading financial services companies.”

Recent figures from Wealth Data cemented Count as Australia’s third largest advice licensee with 672 advisers. Meanwhile, competitors Insignia Financial and AMP sit in second and first position, with 716 and 818 advisers respectively.

Count lost 102 advisers over the 2023–24 financial year, which was the largest loss of all licensees. The firm’s Merit Wealth, which was previously part of Diverger, drove most of its losses, with a large number being “restricted” advisers who generally only provide self-managed super fund (SMSF) admin advice. Count also purchased Affinia from TAL in May 2023 and progressively moved most of the advisers to the Count licensee.
 

Read more about:
Countplus
M&A
licensees
AFSL

AUTHOR

Add new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
About text formats

Recommended for you

17 July 2024
Former Qld adviser permanently banned

A former Queensland-based financial adviser has been permanently banned by ASIC from providing financial services.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
16 July 2024
How can advice practices boost efficiency without tech?

While technology plays a vital role in efficient financial advice firms, it remains just one piece of the wider puzzle in driving overall productivity, writes Business Health.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
16 July 2024
Tribeca Financial opens Sydney office

Melbourne-based financial advice practice Tribeca Financial has expanded its advice footprint by establishing an outpost in Sydney and welcoming a new partner onboard.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
16 July 2024
EQT migration boosts HUB24 platform inflows

HUB24 has reported a 138 per cent rise in quarterly net platform inflows to $5 billion, helped by a large migration from Equity Trustees.

Read More
discover item desktop discover item mobile
sub-bgsidebar subscription

Never miss the latest news and developments in wealth management industry

MARKET INSIGHTS

More Market Insights content
Noah Elshin

So much value destruction. And where is Board accountability? Will John Abernethy ever go to save the company?...

Clime IM’s wealth management M&A spree
1 day 5 hours ago
Shareholder

Get rid of the rest of the old guard to clean up the culture, then you might have a chance....

Insignia unveils new executive team
5 days 3 hours ago
Ray Mitchell

The previous directors and managers of both Dixon Advisory and the ultimate holding company Evans and Partners should be...

Final Dixon complaints tally stands at 2,773 complaints
5 days 16 hours ago
Insignia unveils new executive team

Insignia Financial has unveiled a new operating model and executive team, including a new head of advice, while three senior executives are set to depart the licensee....

6 days 5 hours ago
ASIC obtains interim orders against managed fund

ASIC has obtained interim orders from the Federal Court to freeze the assets of a registered managed fund and prevent its former director from leaving Australia. ...

3 weeks 6 days ago
Superannuation fund ART shares FY23-24 performance

The $280 billion Australian Retirement Trust is the first superannuation fund off the block to report its performance for the 2023-24 financial year....

2 weeks 2 days ago

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

ACS FIXED INT - AUSTRALIA/GLOBAL BOND
Fund name
3y(%)pa
1
Ardea Diversified Bond F
144.00 3 y p.a(%)
2
Spire Oaktree Opportunities XI First Close USD
73.55 3 y p.a(%)
3
Hills International
63.39 3 y p.a(%)
4
Acadian Global Equity Long Short Class A
30.20 3 y p.a(%)
5
Acadian Global Equity Long Short
29.81 3 y p.a(%)
momentummedia
frb logo

OUR PLATFORMS AND BRANDS

EVENTS AND SUMMITS

PODCASTS

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

MOMENTUM MARKETS NETWORK

LINKS

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

SUBSCRIBE to Newsletter
Copyright © 2007-2024 MOMENTUMMEDIA
 