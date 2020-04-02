ASIC reveals two bodies were vying to become code-monitors

3 April 2020by Mike Taylor
0 Comments

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has revealed that two parties were vying to become approved as Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) code monitoring bodies until the Government changed its mind in October, last year. 

The existence of the dual bids resulted from an answer to a question on notice from the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Corporations and Financial Services. 

Up until the ASIC answer to the question, it had been widely known that a consortium led by the Financial Planning Association (FPA), the Association of Financial Advisers and the SMSF Association was seeking code-monitoring status, but the identity of the second code monitoring aspirant was widely known. 

Related News:

But even in confirming the two bids, ASIC declined to name either party. 

“Two applicants submitted final applications to ASIC on 16 August, 2019, seeking approval of their compliance scheme,” the ASIC answer said. “On Thursday 10 October, 2019, the first applicant withdrew their application.” 

“On Friday 11 October 2019, the Hon. Josh Frydenberg MP, Treasurer, and the Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology, Senator the Hon. Jane Hume, jointly announced that the Government would accelerate the establishment of a single disciplinary body for financial advisers,” the ASIC answer said. “The single disciplinary body displaced the role of compliance schemes in monitoring and enforcing the Financial Planners and Advisers Code of Ethics 2019.” 

“On Monday 14 October 2019, the second applicant withdrew their application,” it said. 




Read more about:
ASIC
australian securities and investments commission
FASEA
Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority
FPA
financial planning association
association of financial advisers
SMSFAssociation

Recommended for you

RBA: Low rates could last for three years

Read more

AMP fined $5.2m for insurance churn

Read more

FPA, AFA bushfire pro bono program opens

Read more

Deals across financial services industry total $32b

Read more

Author

Comments

Add new comment