ASIC delivers regulatory roadmap on advice within super

Financial planning organisations have just four weeks to respond to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission’s (ASIC’s) proposals to impose strong regulations around the provision of advice within superannuation including an assumption that advice within MySuper will be banned.
The regulator has released Consultation Paper 329 which is based on the Government’s exposure draft legislation and deals with the implementation of the Royal Commission recommendations on advice fee consents and independence disclosure.
The discussion paper makes clear the almost unfettered primacy of intra-fund advice in terms of superannuation citing the fact that the Royal Commission had detected no wrong-doing where intra-fund advice was concerned.
But, on the plus side for advisers, ASIC has signalled an element of flexibility around gaining fee consents from their clients including allowing advisers to seek a client’s consent for deducting ongoing fees in the same document as the renewal notice.
“Alternatively, a fee recipient may seek a client’s written consent in a separate consent form—for example, when an ongoing fee arrangement is set up for the first time or when a client decides to pay ongoing fees from a new account,” the ASIC discussion paper said.
Equally importantly, where it comes to advisers dealing with superannuation funds, ASIC has signalled that it will be sufficient for superannuation fund trustees to sight consent forms from third parties such as financial advisers.
However, the ASIC discussion paper carries with it the warning that receipt of a copy of a consent does not automatically entitle a trustee to pass on the cost of providing financial product advice to the member and exhorts them to observe their convents and duties especially with respect to consent to deduct ongoing fees.
While ASIC’s consultation paper reflects the direction of the Government’s exposure draft legislation on the question of virtually eliminating the payment of advice fees from MySuper accounts, it stands in stark contrast the views of the major financial planning organisations and the major superannuation fund organisations.
Groups such as the Financial Planning Association (FPA), the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia have all warned that denying MySuper fund members the ability to access advice within super risks forcing them into choice products.
ASIC has acknowledged the possibility that the Government’s legislation will change and has signalled that its regulatory response will also change accordingly.
FASEA and ASIC, despite all their flaws, have been doing good work to eliminate conflicts of interest and then Hayne comes along and creates a conflict bigger than anything that previously existed! ie. an adviser won't get paid unless a client is rolled out of a MySuper account. Honestly, what was he thinking.
All those (including the FPA) who thought that the war was simply won by being a "Profession" - looks like ASIC is saying "Intra Fund Advice" is quite simply, the best model to deliver advice. And guess what, you don't need to be a Professional Financial Planner to deliver General Advice - so the "lets become a profession" now seems like a nice academic thought bubble. Never mind, at least the product manufacturers still get their income and can deliver advice without Initial meeting. Terms of Engagement, Fact Finder, Risk Profile, Insurance analysis, research into other products, BID, SOA, Authority to proceed, Informed Consent, FASEA, Annual review (not to early and not to late remember), Opt In, met the Sole Purpose Test, etc etc etc. Just charge all members and answer the phone when someone calls - send a few newsletters (or have then on the Website) and all is grand. Well done. What profession?
Perfectly articulated.
Well it is blatantly obvious that the the Royal Commission, ASIC and the Government don't want self employed financial planners who provide choice to clients. It's time sell my business and then sell my soul to Industry Super Funds because they can do what i can but without the burden of the red tape or the issue of research, comparison and best interest we deal with. Thanks Scotty from marketing and Joshy, we don't need to worry about Corona virus to kill industries with you at the helm.
What an absolute and abysmal mess this has turned in to.
The over regulation/legislation and ridiculous and costly double and triple handling of documentation is entirely counter productive and will result in a large cohort of Australians never seeking or receiving quality advice.
This is the tragedy in the whole process as the intended outcome and spin is all about delivering better advice outcomes for the consumer. The real outcome will be increased costs, a rapidly declining number of experienced advisers not being replaced by new entrants and the lack of access to best interest advice provided by a trusted professional with which the client will have an ongoing relationship.
There have been many comments over the last few years stating that over regulation for regulation sake can be counter productive and stifle efficiency and this is exactly what is happening right now.
There are so many fingers in the pie, so many factions, so much ideology rather than reality it is strangling and reducing advisers ability to provide cost effective advice to their clients and potential clients.
Is this a good outcome?........no, it is not.
The Royal Commission found no issue with Intrafund advice because it didn't investigate it. Since then we've had ASIC Report 639 which found that just 56% of intrafund advice was compliant!!!!! This Govt has lost the plot. They commission an investigation and then blatantly ignore the results.
Daer Brett, I would respectfully suggest that the Royal Commission found no issue with Intrafund advice because the regulations governing Intrafund advice allow just about anything without the current advice requirements.
WAKEY WAKEY COLONIAL FIRST STATE - YOU ARE KILLING YOUR NEW BUSINESS FLOW: Equally importantly, where it comes to advisers dealing with superannuation funds, ASIC has signalled that it will be sufficient for superannuation fund trustees to sight consent forms from THIRD PARTIES such as financial advisers. IE We DONT need to use inhouse CFS forms.
