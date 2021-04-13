ASIC considers regulatory relief for limited advice ROAs

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is actively considering providing regulatory relief so that financial advisers can provide records of advice (ROAs) with respect to limited advice.
The regulator’s intentions have been revealed to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services which has been told that ASIC is “considering possible relief to expand the situations where a ROA can be used, for example when providing limited advice or strategic advice”.
ASIC said it was considering the relief with respect to ROAs in circumstances where statements of advice (SOAs) had been identified by financial advisers as a significant barrier to the delivery of more affordable advice in the form of limited advice.
ASIC also noted the number of financial advisers who, as part of its affordable advice review consultation process, told the regulator it “should talk directly to advisers, not just licensees, professional associations and lobbyists”.
Under the heading “SOAs are a key cost barrier to providing limited advice”, the regulator said respondents to its consultation around affordable advice “have raised that Government should reconsider the SOA requirements and expand the situations when a ROA is permissible instead of an SOA”.
ASIC noted that it had consulted on ‘strategic advice’, which it had defined as advice that addresses a client’s needs and goals either:
- Without making a financial product recommendation to a client; or
- By only making a recommendation about a class of financial products.
It said that 128 respondents thought Australians would benefit from more strategic advice and that it was now considering how to address the following key issues that were raised:
- The boundary between product advice and strategic advice is uncertain: Based on this feedback, we will consider developing some examples, to show how compliant strategic advice can be given. The examples will also address when strategic advice becomes product advice; and
- Licensees restrict the provision of strategic-only advice: Adviser respondents say that their licensees restrict strategic-only advice and require advisers to go through the full advice process (including product suitability tests), even though a client only seeks strategic advice. We intend to explore this issue further in the roundtables.
Comments
It sounds like they are listening
More carve outs for ASIC's union buddies.
Sounds like after all this "reform" we are going back to the old CAR's.
For anyone under 45 this is the old Customer Advice Record of the 90's.
Well done ASIC you bunch or morons.
They've screwed it so bad to now, I'm trying to see how this is a trap. In my view you can't be cynical enough now.
The difference between an SOA and an ROA is not that significant these days. This will do nothing to relieve financial advisers from the regulation strangulation. If ASIC thinks this is the solution, they have just proven why it is not the right organisation to conduct this review. Besides, how can they solve the problem when they ARE the problem? All submissions should be made public and the task of reviewing the submissions and providing recommendations to Government should be handed over to a panel of qualified, experienced, practicing financial advisers. These government bureaucrats don't have a clue about financial advice.
It's hard to believe that FoFA has been with us since 2013 and before that, the FSRA since 2002 and we're only now talking about options to provide product aspecific strategy advice? This has been a major problem with the legislation the whole way along - it has been focused on appropriate selling of "financial product", not on quality strategic advice. I'd be all for some much needed regulatory relief but I despair that it will be just more tinkering around the edges that sounds good in an ASIC press release (aka the Covid-19 relief measures which the industry couldn't use) but provides little "real" relief. We need real reform which has to include a review and re-write of Part 7.7A of the Corps Act (and related measures) and parts of the FASEA Code to move away from everything having to start with full holistic advice (so the provisions harmonise much more readily and facilitate limited advice in a more practical sense). This has to be about bringing down the cost of advice to enable ordinary Australians to gain financial confidence and control. Consumer protections are not diminished because of the raft of measures which put advisers and licensees on the hook before the regulators and AFCA (and don't forget we have a brand new disciplinary body coming).
