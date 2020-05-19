ASIC bundles advisers in with early release scammers

Financial advisers have found themselves at the end of harsh criticism from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) over superannuation fund consolidation with the regulator alleging some advisers have been involved marketing “free” lost super searchers which end up being far from free.
What is more the regulator has alleged that some advisers are trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to inappropriately pitch to clients the notion of superannuation early release.
The ASIC allegation is contained in an article written by ASIC’s senior superannuation executive leader, Jane Eccleston who claimed that “in the course of our work, and in cooperation with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), we identified entities (financial advisers, trustees and fund promoters) who were marketing ‘free’ lost super and consolidation services’ searches”.
“These schemes are far from free. They typically erode a member’s superannuation balance by $500 to $1,000 in advice fees that are deducted directly from their account,” Eccleston claimed.
“We have also seen advisers charge a 4% fee based on the consolidation amount. This results in consumers unnecessarily paying for a search and consolidation service, which they could get from the ATO for free. In some cases, the whole of the lost superannuation recovered ends up paid out in fees,” the ASIC executive said.
“We have identified, and are considering, a variety of concerning conduct including:
- Trustees having little to no oversight of how third parties are using their SuperMatch2 access
- Poor quality general and personal financial advice
- Advisers opening a transitional ‘staging super account’ to consolidate recovered funds before monies are moved to the client’s fund of choice (which may never happen), with advice fees being deducted from the staging account
- Lost super search providers setting up fake adviser profiles with a trustee in order to gain access to the trustee’s SuperMatch2 service
- Providers using high pressure sales tactics or forged signatures, leading to members being unable to give informed and legitimate consent to the consolidation
- Issues with fees for no service when advice providers offer an upfront consolidation service, then charge an ongoing asset-based fee with no further service – or receiving monies to which they had no entitlement in other ways. For example, by falsely advising the trustee that they had given personal advice to a member in order to receive advice fees from the trustee
- Advisers inappropriately encouraging members to apply for early release of superannuation and targeting funds that appear to be more lenient in granting the release of funds; and
- Providing members with a lack of balanced—or even misleading—information about the benefits and risks of consolidation, including the potential loss of any insurance cover.”
“ASIC is concerned that some advisers may use the current uncertainty from COVID-19 as part of their pitch to consumers to carry out broader superannuation activities, such as the possibility of early release of superannuation, searching for lost super and consolidating their accounts. ASIC has already seen some ‘lost super search providers’ re-brand as ‘COVID-19 access providers’. This is an area we will be monitoring closely for misconduct,” she said.
Comments
If that is the case, name and shame in the same way APRA is talking to funds that are tardy with the early realease of funds from the current scheme. Rather than tarnish the whole advice industry with a general slur that you dont have to substantiate - produuce some actual data.
Might give ASIC something to do rather than running a left campaign for ESG
But but but, if they don't tarnish the whole industry how will they be seen to be doing "their " job.
If ASIC is seriously concerned about "Issues with fees for no service when advice providers offer an upfront consolidation service, then charge an ongoing asset-based fee with no further service", then they need to take action against most union (aka "Industry") super funds.
Union funds constantly badger clients about super consolidation in their websites and client statements. And they charge all members an asset based "intra fund advice fee" which 99% of people never get any service for. It is the biggest fee for no service scam in Australian superannuation.
Oh FFS really ASIC.......
I think it is incumbent on ASIC to actually release the number of 'advisers' that they have found to have done what they have claimed.
All of the things they have identified in the report are terrible. They're also completely illegal under a raft of existing sections of the Corporations Act.
Please stop writing generic reports about it happening and crack on with prosecuting the advisers and the licensees responsible for it!
ASIC.. good to see you keep hitting the easy targets
It is shameful that we still have such greedy imbeciles in our industry.
The last comment about prosecutions is spot on. We have to rid ourselves of these people to get where we want to be in the public’s eyes.
The Supermatch2 should be available to licensed advisers anyway.
ASIC see no issue with trustees having access to it so they can consolidate member accounts with ZERO disclosure of consequences other than an acknowledgement tick box, but then have a crack at advisers for not writing war and peace for the same action.
ASIC is corrupt beyond belief. They accept 'gifts' of enormous value and yet will no longer release their register; they accuse planners of 'unsavoury' activity that they willingly permit union super funds to do daily; they release misleading and purposely inaccurate information to better their own situation while holding planners accountable for even the smallest of issues; they also permit union funds to purposely mislead, misdirect and rort fees from members while holding us accountable for even the smallest incursion om FDS/Opt In or fee generation.
They were right to leave the 'public service'; they are acting in anything but the public's interests.
Industry Super Funds have received constant bad press over the last two months as the reality of their deceitful "marketing strategy driven" investment portfolios have emerged. ASIC obviously wants to look after their Industry Super Fund mates by hitting the financial adviser profession with a generalized attack in the hope that this story hits the headlines of the main stream media. After all ASIC needs to defend its default employer superannuation fund. Does anyone know a financial adviser who has provided advice to a client regarding a Covid-19 early superannuation withdrawal? I won't touch it and every adviser who I know has the same view. People are not asking their advisers, they are going directly to the ATO website and applying for the early release.
I want to see actual examples of this. We are so hogtied at the moment who in thier right mind would spruik early release, and in the knowledge any advice pertaining to it can only attract a $300 fee? It does not meet any sort of logical test. Every licencee is auditing thier advisers in terms of the new coa at the moment. Advisers cannot advertise without licencee sign off, and there is no way stuff like this would be signed off. Advisers have to put way too much work in to lose everything for charging someone $300 for a early release. With fds, opt in, etc you dont just charge ongoing fees to anyone willy nilly. No, somethings not right about this release, it lacks way too much detail, these types of announcements need to be more detailed, name names and companies so we know they arent just gilding the lily to feather thier own nest. I would love to have enough money to sue one of these people, take them to the high court and make them prove these accusations.
wow, ASIC rightfully calls out utterly deplorable conduct by some advisers and they are painted as the bad guys? in this post FOFA and RC world for an 'adviser' to be charging someone up to 4% of their balance for clicking a few Mygov website buttons is in my book no different to early release scammers. But I do agree with some of the comments - ASIC should name, shame and BAN these shysters.
“We have also seen advisers charge a 4% fee based on the consolidation amount. This results in consumers unnecessarily paying for a search and consolidation service, which they could get from the ATO for free.". While I'm not a fan or user of % entry fees (flat dollar is my preference), can ASIC do anything about lawyers who charge up to 30% to "assist" with insurance claims? When the client could, technically, do it themselves...so same argument that ASIC has with % entry fee.
