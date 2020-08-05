ASIC asked for formal written response on intra-fund advice

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has been asked by a key Parliamentary Committee to deliver a written explanation of the status of intra-fund advice.

The chair of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, Tim Wilson made the request for a written explanation after strong questioning directed at ASIC commissioner, Danielle Press, by NSW Liberal back-bencher, Jason Falkinski.

Falinksi was seeking to get clarity around the status of intra-fund advice and whether it was regarded as personal advice or general advice.

Press answered that intra-fund advice was personal advice but was covered by a carve-out.

Wilson intervened to ask that ASIC reflect upon early evidence given to the committee and the issues raised by Falinski and then provide a formal written response “to provide clarity around” the issue.