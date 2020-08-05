ASIC asked for formal written response on intra-fund advice

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has been asked by a key Parliamentary Committee to deliver a written explanation of the status of intra-fund advice.
The chair of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, Tim Wilson made the request for a written explanation after strong questioning directed at ASIC commissioner, Danielle Press, by NSW Liberal back-bencher, Jason Falkinski.
Falinksi was seeking to get clarity around the status of intra-fund advice and whether it was regarded as personal advice or general advice.
Press answered that intra-fund advice was personal advice but was covered by a carve-out.
Wilson intervened to ask that ASIC reflect upon early evidence given to the committee and the issues raised by Falinski and then provide a formal written response “to provide clarity around” the issue.
" covered by a carve out " ?????
What "carve out" ?
If this is covered by a carve out, why were grandfathered commissions that were " covered by a carve out" from FOFA ripped from advisers businesses even though the adviser's had a contractual right to receive these?
So, according to Press, it appears the playing field is not level across advice models and their are models that do not have to comply with the rules as they get an exemption.
Carve out is simply another term for exemption...is it not ?
What a joke. A carve-out. They were certainly carved out of advice businesses by the Royal Commission. Workplace advice is now almost extinct.
Carve out? Why? Why is advice not advice no matter where or by whom it is delivered? How come one rule for the little people and another (non) rule for the big boys? No wonder financial services are on the nose!
Interesting. On one hand we have Industry Funds providing personal advice under a 'carve out', yet we also have a class action against the likes of AMP for providing advice to clients to take up their own product. Both conflicted, both personal advice, yet one is deemed legal and the other not. One operates on more stringent compliance, code of ethics, and has more educated practitioners, the other, well who knows who they employ and what rules they follow... Has ASIC actually scrutinised the intrafind advice process properly under Industry Super?
Anyway, get rid of the carve out.
I assume it is authorised reps giving the intra advice. Which part/s of the FASEA code have been carved out to allow it?
Why assume?
Is this the same "carve out" that allows not only super fund employees, but also accountants, mortgage brokers and real estate agents to give financial product advice with complete immunity from regulators?
"Carve Out" is a carve out, not an exemption. There is a difference in the spelling...
At last. I for one can't wait to read ASIC's response.
Agent 86 - Why are you surprised about the lack of a level playing field. There has never been a level playing field - particularly on this topic and the treatment of industry super funds (who have been the main beneficiaries of the "intra-fund advice" carve-out). It may interest you that when this initiative was introduced during the Gillard Government the requirement for the intra-fund advice to have a "reasonable basis" (the then sec 945A of the Corps Act) was also exempted for advisers working for the super funds giving "intra-fund advice", but, not for ordinary advice AFSLs and their representatives. The regulatory bias against the broader advice industry was literally that blatant!
Agent 86 - Sorry, you asked the question what carve-out. The Carve-out was under an ASIC Class Order CO 09/210, issued in 2009 The specific purpose of the class order was to exempt advisers acting for the super funds (and only those advisers - not other advisers) from having to have a "reasonable basis" when giving advice. That is specifically and literally what the Class Order states.
Intra fund advice should be like any other personal advice, the person who receives the advice should pay for it, currently members who receive this advice do not directly pay for it, it comes out of the admin fees that all members pay, talk about fee for no service this is it right here. It’s a huge kick in the guts to us advisors as clients will go seek out intra fund advice because essentially to them it’s free advice. How is that fair to us, they pile on regulation increasing the cost of advice we provide and then allow these advisors at super funds to essentially provide advice for free which advisor do you think clients will go to???
It think ASIC's response will be "everyone is allowed to give whatever advice they wish, without any education, ongoing training, compliance, professional indemnity insurance or need to adhere to the Best Interests Duty, EXCEPT for Financial Advisers. All complaints against everyone other than financial advisers will be disregarded however if a financial adviser gets an address or date of birth incorrect on a disclosure form we will prOceed with both civil and criminal charges".
What is the difference between how advisers were paid via a commission and intra fund advice?
looks the same everyone pays a small amount and only some use the service?
