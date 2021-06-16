AAT dismisses review of ASIC banning

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 Cancel rating

An appeal to review the corporate regulator’s decision to permanently ban former financial adviser, Robert Hutchison, from providing financial services has been dismissed after Hutchison failed to appear at the hearing.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said Hutchison failed to appear at an Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) directions hearing dealing with the review after remittal from the Federal Court on 9 June, 2021.

The AAT subsequently dismissed the matter for non-appearance.

Hutchison was permanently banned by ASIC on 11 June, 2017, after he: