Will the real Tim Wilson please stand up?

By The Outsider

2 April 2021

Money Management Original

Outsider is giving 10 out of 10 to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) for deftly avoiding becoming entangled in the somewhat arcane politics of superannuation.

Indeed, Outsider is wondering quite what the rather staid executive of APRA made of a claim by the chairman of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on

Economics, Tim Wilson, that the Government was being “bullied and intimidated” by industry superannuation funds.

It seems that the bullying and intimidation Wilson was referring to was the rather vanilla television advertising campaign launched by Industry Super Australia aimed at the Government’s Your Future, Your Super legislation.

So, hearing Wilson’s pleas to APRA, Outsider was left to wonder whether this was the same Tim Wilson who prosecuted the Government’s campaign against franking credits during the last Federal Election, the same Tim Wilson who has used his committee to relentlessly interrogate superannuation funds over their activities and the same Tim Wilson who is now campaigning to put home ownership ahead of super?

Are there two Tim Wilsons, one of whom is a victim?




Outsider

