Taylor moves to new pastures but Outsider remains in the MM paddock

Outsider knows that a lot of readers have believed that he is the nom-de-plume of Money Management managing editor, Mike Taylor – something which Taylor has frequently, albeit not always convincingly, denied.

But the proof of Taylor’s denials will become clear in coming editions of Money Management as Taylor takes his leave from this publication after a long 18 years at the helm to pursue what he has told Outsider is a new project which will not have room for an elderly, golf-playing, single malt whisky connoisseur and inveterate gossip.

Outsider was, initially, hurt by Taylor’s rejection but has grown to accept that he and the departing managing editor were too much alike to get along for another 18 years and so it was best to part ways before what has been a mostly tolerable relationship turned intolerable.

Taylor has been decidedly vague about his new ‘project’ but Outsider heard him mumble something about leaving “Little Britain” and returning to his ANZAC roots, which is perhaps appropriate for a man who enjoyed a brief but colourful military career.

All Outsider knows is that Taylor says he isn’t retiring and that his writing about the financial services sector will continue.

What Outsider can assure all readers is that, having been rejected by Taylor, he will be continuing to write for Money Management and annoying the new editor who rumour suggests may be a woman.