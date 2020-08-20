Outsider remembers his first flight from Sydney to Brisbane back in the 1970s flying TAA (Google it) and when the plane landed the pilot welcomed everyone to Queensland where they could set their watches back one hour and two decades.

It was a joke redolent of the times – Queensland was being run by the late Premier, Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen and it was commonly agreed that daylight saving time was not for Queenslanders because it faded the curtains and disoriented the cows who would not know when to come in for the milking.

Ah, the good old days of safari suits, long socks and Queenslanders who harboured a somewhat healthy disdain for anyone living south of the Tweed River which meant New South Welshpersons and the odd Victorian.

And how much has changed? Well, Outsider’s colleague Oksana Patron has sought to relocate to Brisbane from Money Management Central in Sydney and has spent the past couple of weeks locked up in a Gold Coast hotel as part of Annastasia Palaszczuk’s COVID-19 quarantine regime.

The good news for Money Management readers is that Oksana has continued to work and write through the experience, but the bad news for she and her partner is that they have experienced a crash course in Queensland being ‘different’ while being confined to a small hotel room without a view of the beach.

Still, Oksana says she is expecting plenty of birthday cards next year as everyone who has called her during her enforced isolation has asked her for her date of birth.

Outsider recognises there is an election on in Queensland and a population of banana-benders to protect but he seriously doubts whether the Premier has won any votes from those who have been forced to endure her quarantine.

Ah, Queensland, balmy one day, barmier the next.